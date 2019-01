NEW LEBANON — National Trail’s boys’ basketball team pushed its record to 7-2 with a 68-44 win over Dixie on Friday, Dec. 29. The Blazers slowly built a lead in the first quarter and continued to add to the advantage throughout the game. The Blazers were led by Cameron Harrison with 28 points and Zach Woodall with 15. NT is schedule to host Seton Catholic on Friday, Jan. 4, in non-Cross County Conference action. They will return to conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 8, hosting Miami East.

