North struggles to hold early leads in losses to Miami East, Brookville

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s boys basketball team dropped a pair of games last week. In both games the Panthers got off to a good starts, but struggled to score the rest of the game.

On Friday, Jan. 4, the Panthers played Miami East and came out of the gate strong but tailed off in suffering a 65-43 setback.

North held a 15-13 lead after the opening quarter but was outscored 52-28 over the games final 24 minutes.

Brian Stinson led the Panthers with 17.

It was much of the same on Saturday.

North held a 16-15 lead after one, but gave up 60 points in the final three quarters and suffered a 75-45 loss to Brookville.

Dylan Stinson and Preston Jackson both had 15 for the Panthers.

North (2-8, 1-3 Cross County Conference) was scheduled to play at Covington on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and will travel to Bethel on Friday.

Preston Jackson scored 15 points for Tri-County North against Brookville on Saturday, Jan. 5, but the Panthers came up short, falling to the Blue Devils, 75-45.

By Eddie Mowen

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

