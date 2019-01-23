Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team stayed about the .500 mark with a split of its two games last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Waynesville handled the Arrows, 72-42. Bryce Singleton led Shawnee with 13 point and Calvin Leeth added 10. On Friday, Shawnee jumped out to a big first half lead and cruised to a 71-35 win at Dixie. Leeth scored a career-high 23 points and had four steals. Singleton tallied 15 point and eight rebounds. Samuel Agee, Luke Woodard and Gunner Powers each scored six points. Shawnee, now 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the SWBL, is scheduled to host Carlisle on Friday, Jan. 25 and Twin Valley South on Saturday.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk1-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk2-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk3-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team stayed about the .500 mark with a split of its two games last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Waynesville handled the Arrows, 72-42. Bryce Singleton led Shawnee with 13 point and Calvin Leeth added 10. On Friday, Shawnee jumped out to a big first half lead and cruised to a 71-35 win at Dixie. Leeth scored a career-high 23 points and had four steals. Singleton tallied 15 point and eight rebounds. Samuel Agee, Luke Woodard and Gunner Powers each scored six points. Shawnee, now 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the SWBL, is scheduled to host Carlisle on Friday, Jan. 25 and Twin Valley South on Saturday. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk4-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team stayed about the .500 mark with a split of its two games last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Waynesville handled the Arrows, 72-42. Bryce Singleton led Shawnee with 13 point and Calvin Leeth added 10. On Friday, Shawnee jumped out to a big first half lead and cruised to a 71-35 win at Dixie. Leeth scored a career-high 23 points and had four steals. Singleton tallied 15 point and eight rebounds. Samuel Agee, Luke Woodard and Gunner Powers each scored six points. Shawnee, now 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the SWBL, is scheduled to host Carlisle on Friday, Jan. 25 and Twin Valley South on Saturday. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk5-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk6-1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk7.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk9.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk10.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/01/web1_psbbk11.jpg