Arrows advance with 51-25 win over Indian Lake

COVINGTON — Preble Shawnee’s girls basketball team opened Division III sectional tournament play with a 51-25 win over Indian Lake on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Covington High School.

The No. 8 seeded Arrows jumped out to a 10-point first quarter lead and never looked back as they improved to 17-6 on the season.

Shawnee held a 14-4 lead after one and was up 17-8 at the half.

In the second half, the Arrows outscored Indian Lake, the No. 14 seed, 34-17, including 22-10 in the third quarter,

Senior Brenna Woodard led the Arrows with 13 points, five steals and two blocked shots.

Senior Logan Hollon had 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Senior Nicole Sims scored nine point and had six assists.

Senior Jenna Lovely contributed nine points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

With the win, Shawnee, winners of 11 of its last 12 games, advances to the second round to face No. 5 seed Miami East. The game will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

