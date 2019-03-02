Arrows off target in second round loss

COVINGTON — Another successful season for Preble Shawnee’s girls basketball team came to an end in the second round of the sectional tournament last week.

The career’s of five seniors who led the Arrows back to league title contenders also came to end.

Shawnee couldn’t match the physical play of No. 5 seed Miami East and dropped a 43-25 contest on Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the Covington Division III sectional.

With the loss, Shawnee ends the season 17-7. The Arrows were 10-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye Division Buckeye Division, finishing second behind state-ranked Waynesville.

Shawnee played even with the Vikings in the first quarter (6-6) and only trailed 17-12 at the half.

Senior Nicole Sims led the way with six points in the first half. She finished with nine.

It was still an eight-point game, 26-18, after three quarter.

East made just two field goals in the fourth quarter, but was 13-of-15 from the foul line and outscored the Arrows 17-7 for the final margin.

Senior Logan Hollon led the Arrows with 10 points, with six coming in the second half.

Senior Jenna Lovely and junior Cami Hollon each added three.

Morgan Haney led all scorers with 28 points. Maria Staton added 11, while Camryn Miller contributed four. They were the only three players to score for the Vikings.

The loss ended the high school careers of Sims, Logan Hollon, Lovely, Brenna Woodard and Kaylie Campbell. All have played key roles at the varsity level during their four years for Shawnee.

Preble Shawnee senior Nicole Sims, who missed the first half of the season due to an injury, scored nine points for the Arrows in their second round sectional tournament game on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The No. 8 seed Arrows suffered 43-25 loss to No. 5 seed Miami East in the Covington Division III sectional. Shawnee concludes the season 17-7. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_PS-girls-v-ME_1.jpg Preble Shawnee senior Nicole Sims, who missed the first half of the season due to an injury, scored nine points for the Arrows in their second round sectional tournament game on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The No. 8 seed Arrows suffered 43-25 loss to No. 5 seed Miami East in the Covington Division III sectional. Shawnee concludes the season 17-7. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_PS-girls-v-ME_2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_PS-girls-v-ME_3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_PS-girls-v-ME_4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_PS-girls-v-ME_5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_PS-girls-v-ME_6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_PS-girls-v-ME.jpg

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH