HRs lead to 6 wins

EATON — Eaton’s softball team ended its brief two-game losing streak and did so in impressive fashion last week.

The Eagles hammered 10 home runs last week en rout to a six-game winning streak — including four run-rule victories.

In addition, senior pitcher Annika Gels recorded her 500th career strike out in a win over St. Henry on Saturday.

That same day, the Eaton softball program raised over $1,000 in an effort to help Strike Out Alzheimer’s.

A bake sale, games and raffles took place throughout the double header to help raise money to fight a disease that has and will affect so many.

Eaton began the week with a 10-0, 5-inning win over visiting Oakwood on Monday, April 8.

Gels tossed a one-hitter and struck out seven.

The Eagles offense took a while to get going but once it did the Jill had no answer to stop it.

Eaton took a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning.

Eaton tallied four runs in the fourth and added five more in the fifth to end the game.

Senior Emily Dungan went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

On Tuesday, Eaton traveled to Franklin where the power surge began.

The Eagles, who downed the Wildcats 12-2 in 5-innings, launched four home runs to tie a school record for home runs in a game.

Gels, who tossed her second straight one-hitter, hit her first two home runs of the season and drove in three runs.

Dungan, who had three hits and three RBIs, and sophomore Lexi Miller also added homers.

Each team scored twice in the first inning. Eaton regained the lead with a run in the third, then put the game out of reach with eight runs in the fourth inning, including hitting three home runs.

On Wednesday, Eaton traveled to Oakwood and won 18-0 in 5-innings.

Gels tossed her third straight one-hitter in the win.

The Eagles wasted little time scoring as Dungan led off the game with an inside-the-park home run.

An inning later, Eaton added nine runs to take a 10-0 lead. The Eagles added eight more in the third.

Dungan went 4-for-5. Gels was 3-for-5.

Senior Becca Mowen hit her first home run of the season and went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs. Miller added three hits.

Juniors Rilee Worley and Bailey Shepherd each added two hits.

On Friday, Eaton hosted Covington and jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings and held on for an 8-5 win.

Dungan hit two more homers, while going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Gels added two hits, while Mowen went 3-for-4. Worley added a pair of hits.

Eaton scored five in the first and added three more in the second. The Buccs scored three in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

On Saturday, Eaton swept a doubleheader from St. Henry 12-2 in 5-innings and 14-6.

In the first game, Gels recorded her 500th career strike out while limiting the Redskins to just three hits.

Mowen and Worley each homered. Worley’s home run was the first of her high school career. She also had three hits and drove in four runs. Miller also had three hits.

Dungan and junior Ashley Earley each had two hits.

The game was tied 2-2 after three innings. In the fourth, Mowen led off with a home run and two batters later, Worley hit a two-run shot to give the Eagles a 5-2 lead. Eaton closed out the game with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.

In game two, Eaton scored in every inning but one to claim its sixth straight win.

Dungan, Gels, and Mowen each had two hits.

Earley drove in three runs.

Sophomore Erica Wilkinson pitched the first four innings and got the win.

Eaton (10-2, 5-2 SWBL) was scheduled to play at Twin Valley South on Monday, April 15 and at Middletown Madison on Tuesday. The Eagles will host Valley View on Wednesday and visit the Spartans on Friday.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_ehssb1-4.jpg After tagging a runner out at home, on a throw from center fielder Emily Dungan, Eaton senior catcher Becca Mowen looks to throw to third for a double play. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_ehssb2-4.jpg After tagging a runner out at home, on a throw from center fielder Emily Dungan, Eaton senior catcher Becca Mowen looks to throw to third for a double play. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_ehssb3-4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_ehssb4-4.jpg Eaton senior Annika Gels recorded her 500th career strike out in a 12-2 win over St. Henry on Saturday. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_ehssb5-4.jpg Eaton senior Annika Gels recorded her 500th career strike out in a 12-2 win over St. Henry on Saturday. Eaton sophomore Claire Sorrell tosses a ceremonial first pitch to her sister Alysa Sorrell prior to the Eagles game with St. Henry on Saturday. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_ehssb6-4.jpg Eaton sophomore Claire Sorrell tosses a ceremonial first pitch to her sister Alysa Sorrell prior to the Eagles game with St. Henry on Saturday. Eaton’s softball team raised over $1,000 on Saturday in an effort to help Strike Out Alzheimer’s. Eaton capped off a perfect 6-0 week with a doubleheader sweep of St. Henry. The Eagles are now 10-2 overall and 5-2 in the SWBL Southwestern Division. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/04/web1_ehssb7-4.jpg Eaton’s softball team raised over $1,000 on Saturday in an effort to help Strike Out Alzheimer’s. Eaton capped off a perfect 6-0 week with a doubleheader sweep of St. Henry. The Eagles are now 10-2 overall and 5-2 in the SWBL Southwestern Division.

Eaton hammers 10 home runs last week

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

