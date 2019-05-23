Eagles shutout in sectional opener

EATON — The season came to an end for Eaton’s baseball team in the first round of the Division II sectional on Tuesday, May 14.

A 2-run home run in the first inning provided the only runs of the game as No. 8 seed Alter upset the Eagles, 2-0.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Alter pitchers struck out eight, while Eaton sat down four.

Ryan Venable took the loss for Eaton, but pitched well enough to get the win. He allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out four.

Eaton’s offense managed just four hits for the game and was held hitless until the fourth. .

Eaton threatened to score in the third, but left a runner stranded at third base. In fourth, the Eagles left another runner at third base to end the inning.

Eaton’s best chance to score was in the seventh. Tyler Earley singled with one out and moved to second on a passed ball. Owen Baumann followed with a single to left, but Earley was unable to advance. Travis Pittman then lined a single to left to load the bases. But the threat ended there as the Eagles next batter grounded into a double play to end the game.

Eaton finished the season 11-10 overall and 7-5 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

