OHSAA Announces Football Divisional Assignments for 2019 Season

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association last week announced football divisional assignments for the upcoming 2019 season. The OHSAA Board of Directors met Monday, June 3 and approved the divisional breakdowns.

The specific region assignments within each division will be announced sometime this week, along with the 2019 football playoffs format. The state championship games return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 5-7.

The changes affect two county schools — Tri-County North and Twin Valley South.

Both schools will move from Division VI to Division VII this fall. Each school dropped due to a decline in enrollment.

North has an adjusted enrollment total of 113 (109 EMIS, 4 Competitive Balance).

South has an adjusted enrollment total of 106 (102 EMIS, 4 Competitive Balance).

Eaton remains in Division IV with an adjusted enrollment total of 220 (218 EMIS, 2 Competitive Balance).

Preble Shawnee will stay in Division V with an adjusted total of 171 (169 EMIS, 2 Competitive Balance).

National Trail will remain in Division VI with an adjusted total of 139 (137 EMIS, 2 Competitive Balance).

Overall Numbers — All Divisions

7 teams moved up a Division due to Competitive Balance (CB)

55 teams moved up a Division due to EMIS (enrollment) numbers (or through a combination of EMIS plus CB)

18 teams moved up due to EMIS, down due to Competitive Balance (CB) but net result is the same Division as 2018

14 teams moved down a Division due to Competitive Balance (CB)

47 teams moved down a Division due to EMIS (enrollment) numbers

30 teams moved down due to EMIS, up due to Competitive Balance (CB) but net result is same Division as 2018

3 teams did not participate in 2018, no effect on divisional alignment

Tri-County North and Twin Valley South’s football teams will both be in Division VII beginning in the fall due to a decline in enrollment figures. Eaton (D-IV), National Trail (VI) and Preble Shawnee (D-V) will all remain in the same division as last season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_tvsfb3.jpg Tri-County North and Twin Valley South’s football teams will both be in Division VII beginning in the fall due to a decline in enrollment figures. Eaton (D-IV), National Trail (VI) and Preble Shawnee (D-V) will all remain in the same division as last season. Tri-County North and Twin Valley South’s football teams will both be in Division VII beginning in the fall due to a decline in enrollment figures. Eaton (D-IV), National Trail (VI) and Preble Shawnee (D-V) will all remain in the same division as last season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/web1_tcnfb6.jpg Tri-County North and Twin Valley South’s football teams will both be in Division VII beginning in the fall due to a decline in enrollment figures. Eaton (D-IV), National Trail (VI) and Preble Shawnee (D-V) will all remain in the same division as last season.

North, South dropping to D-VII

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH