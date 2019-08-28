Meyer to contintue XC career at IU East

EATON — Claire Meyer, a recent graduate of Eaton High School, has signed a letter of intent to compete in cross country and track and field at Indiana University East starting with the 2019-20 school year. Meyer is an all-conference and all-district honoree who was Eaton’s “Miss Cross Country” award recipient in 2018. She served as Eaton’s team captain and was the program’s sportsmanship award winner. She is Eaton’s school record holder in the 1500 meter steeplechase. She reports personal bests of 20:47 in a 5K cross country race, 6:29 in the 1500 meter steeplechase, 13:01 in the 3200 meter run, 6:01 in the 1600 meter run and 2:39 in the 800 meter run. She plans to major in biology. IU East, located in Richmond, Indiana, is a NAIA program which competes in the River States Conference.

