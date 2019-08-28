Campbell to play volleyball at Bluffton

CAMDEN — Kaylie Campbell will be attending Bluffton University to play volleyball. The Preble Shawnee grad, who was a four-year letter-winner, was first-team all-league and District 15 Division III Player of the Year this past season. Campbell said she is planning on majoring in Psychology or Criminal Justice. The Beavers, a NCAA Division III program, are a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference

