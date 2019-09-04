Eagles tie season-best score

EATON — Eaton’s girls golf team has played just two matches since Aug. 20 and will be looking to shake the rust off over the next few weeks as they head into postseason play.

On Tuesday Aug. 20, the team traveled to Cliffside Golf Course to play both Bethel and Tecumseh in a tri-match. The Eagles tied their low 9-hole team score with 196 and came out on top before rain forced the cancellation of the match. Bethel finsihed with a 199 and Tecumseh shot 224. Junior Ainesleigh Elstro was medalist with a 41 for Eaton. Alina Fore and Carly Bricker both shot 51’s.

The Eagles received some bad news nearly a week later as Elstro, a district qualifier last season, suffered an injury and will miss some time, according to coach Tim Appledorn.

“She will be out for a while if not the rest of the season,” Appledorn said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the team traveled to Oxford to play the Talawanda Brave at Oxford Country Club. Eaton played tough, according to Appledorn, but fell 222-250. Sophomore Kyla Mize was team medalist with a 55.

The Eagles are slated to travel to Miami Valley Golf Club to play Chaminade Julienne on Thursday, Sept. 5.

