Crews scores twice, but South falls 38-20

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Michael Crews scored a pair of first half touchdowns, but Twin Valley South’s football team couldn’t hold onto a second quarter lead, dropping its season opener 38-20 to visiting Dixie on Friday, Aug. 31.

Crews scored on runs of 24- and 5-yards in the first half.

Dixie opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 2-yard run by Jimmy Meyers. The point after made it 7-0.

Crews and the Panthers responded with their first score of the game, but the PAT failed, leaving the home team behind 7-6.

Conner Hawk extended the Greyhounds lead to 13-6 with a 13-yard TD run to close out the scoring in the first quarter.

South’s defense put the next points on the board as they tackled the Dixie quarterback in the end zone for a safety to make it a 13-8 game.

Crews scored his second TD to make it a 14-13 game.

From there, Dixie scored 19 straight points to take control of the game.

Meyers connected with Jordan Butt for a 39-yard TD pass for a 19-13 lead.

In the third, Dustin Simon scored on a 1-yard run for a 26-14 lead for the Greyhounds.

Meyers and Simon hooked up for another score on a 38-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 32-14.

The Panthers got with 32-20 on 37-yard TD from from Mason Peck to Mac Harper to close out the scoring in the third quarter.

Meyers closed out the scoring with a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

South (0-1) returns to action this Friday (Sept. 6) at Preble Shawnee. The Arrows (0-1) are coming off a 41-7 loss at Talawanda. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

