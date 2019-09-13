Eaton travels to Bluegrass Invitational

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s cross country program made its annual trip to Lexington, Kentucky to compete in the Bluegrass Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The trip was the 41st for the program.

The girls team placed four runners in the top 12 to run away from the competition to earn first place, while the boys finished second behind the No. 4 ranked big school team in the state of Kentucky.

The girls tallied 51 points outdistancing runner-up Nolensville (TN) by 44 points.

Lauren Guiley paced the Eagles with a second place finish with a time of 19 minutes, 53.42 seconds. Cari Metz was seventh in 20:34.12. Kiera Elliott finished eighth in 20:35.19 and Kaili Hewitt was 12th in 20:57.58.

Maddie Baker placed 22nd in 21:35.65. Rylie Haynes was 32nd in 22:04.01 and Rachel Buckler finished 42nd in 22:44.86.

Eaton’s B team of Alexis Owen (47th, 22:52.23), Allison Mowen (60th, 23:14.74), Briana Baker (62nd, 23:21.85), Stephanie Gibson (23:34.90), Josie Bulach (118th, 26:34.15), Grace Risner (127th, 27:24.03) and Katy Rich (135th, 28:43.31) finished 14th.

For the boys, Eaton placed four runners in the top 16 to earn second with 75 points. Conner won the race with 56 points.

Alex McCarty placed third overall to lead the Eagles in a time of 16:03.17. Alex Newport was sixth in 16:33.35. Jack Bortel was 15th in 17:00.03 and Todd Coates was 16th in 17:03.31. Rounding out the top seven were KeAnthony Bales (35th, 17:38.36), Austin Kopf (53rd, 18:06.00) and Kolby Hamilton (54th, 18:06.64).

Eaton’s B team of LeKendric Brown (62nd, 18:19.38), Logan Cottle (72nd, 18:34.54), Cole Hauser (90th, 18:54.47), Austin Pugh (106th, 19:09.18), Ashton Durbin (121st, 19:32.47), Jaxon Roth (180th, 20:47.11) and Dominic Isaacs (201st, 22:53.29) finished 19th.

Eaton will host its annual invitational this weekend beginning at 8:30 a.m. A $5 parking fee with be charged

South boys 7th at Brookville

Twin Valley South’s boys team placed seventh at the Brookville Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.

South totaled 178 points, while National Trail was 14th with 360 points and Tri-County finished 17th with 394.

For South, Kyle Saul was fifth in 17:32.6. Aaron Cole was ninth in 18:05.7. Lee Swafford was 48th in 19:50.9. Justus Craft finished 55th in 20:04.9. Tate Ray finished 75th in 20:02.0

For National Trail, Ethan Murphy was 17th in 18:33.3. Andrew Carrell was 59th in 20:19.1. Joel Hunt placed 94th in 21:32.8. Caleb Gilliand finished 139th in 23:38.2. Nathan Bottoms was 151st in 24:47.2. Geoffrey Klein finished 157th with a time of 26:11.7.

For Tri-County North, Jonathon Landis finished 78th in 21:08.6. Dakota Timmons was 80th in 21:19.3. Aaron Shellabarger was 90th in 21:30.0. Hunter Pahl was 96th in 21:41.4. Robbie Quinn was 135th in 23:31.2. Ben Singleton was 166th in 32:51.0.

For Preble Shawnee, Carter Roell placed 69th in 20:51.1. Austin Tackett finished 142nd in 23:52.0.

NT girls 3rd at Brookville

National Trail scored 115 points to finish behind Brookville (25) and Tippecanoe (47).

For Trail, Molly Skinner was 13th with a time of 22:51.9. Lauren Sargeant was 14th in 23.03.5. Ashlynee Osborne was 22nd in 23:31.1. Paige Lee finished 46th in25:05.9. Halle Osborne was 50th in 25:23.6. Emma Johnson finished 56th in 25:44.6.56. Maddie Harrison was 59th in 25:47.0. Lauren Murphy was 70th in 26:58.2.

For South, Zoe Utsinger placed third with a time of 20:46.8. Maggie Johnson was 114th in 35:54.

For Preble Shawnee, Hannah Myers was 16th in 23:10.0. Gena Blair finished 93rd in 29:56.0.

For Tri-County North, Addie Singleton was 25th in 23:44.4. Abigail Smeltzer finished 60th in 26:04.6. Julia Myers was 77th in 27:13.9. Hailey Brumley was 102nd with a time of 32:10.4. Kylie Cooper was 107th in 33:14.0.

Eaton's Todd Coates (left) and Jack Bortel finished 15th and 16th to help the Eagles to a second place finish at the Bluegrass Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7. Eaton's Kaili Hewitt, Cari Metz and Kiera Elliott all finished in the top 12 to help the Eagles to a team championship at the Bluegrass Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Lexington, Kentucky.

