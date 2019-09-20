Eagles drop 44-14 contest to THS

EATON — Eaton’s football team fell to 0-3 after dropping a 44-14 non-league contest to visiting Talawanda on Friday, Sept. 13. Eaton fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter, but closed the gap to 28-14 by halftime. The Brave outscored Eaton 16-0 in the second half. Senior Jarod Lee rushed for 115 yards. Quarterback Dawson Blaylock hooked up with Zac Schmidt for a pair of touchdown passes. Blaylock completed 10 of 17 passes for a 138 yards, while Schmidt caught seven passes for 90 yards. Eaton will open SWBL play on Friday, Sept. 20 with a trip to Brookville.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-TAL-1.jpg

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-TAL-4.jpg

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-TAL-5.jpg

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-TAL-7.jpg

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/09/web1_EATON-FB-TAL-8.jpg