South picks up second win; Arrows let win slip away

PREBLE COUNTY — Twin Valley South’s football team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 31-7 win at Bradford on Friday, Oct. 11.

The Panthers held a 19-0 lead at halftime.

South, now 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the Cross County Conference, is schedule to host Tri-Village on Friday, Oct. 18

Arrows let win slip away

Despite committing five turnovers and numerous penalties on a cold, rainy night, Preble Shawnee’s football team still had a chance to pull out a win at Milton-Union on Friday.

However, the Arrows last drive came up short of the end zone as time expired and they suffered an 18-13 setback.

The loss was the fourth straight for Shawnee, now 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division.

The last three loses have been to teams with a combined 18-3 record and have been by a combined 14 points. In the previous two weeks Shawnee lost to Waynesville 28-21 and to 38-36 to Franklin.

“We just can’t come out and have that many penalties and that many turnovers and expect to compete with a good team like that, but we did,” Shawnee coach David Maddox said. “We talk about it all the time that we are a really good team if we get out of our own way. A lot of times, we are our own worst enemy.”

Trailing 18-7 with just over five minutes left in the game, the Arrows got an 81-yard touchdown pass from Jake Green to Ben Hobbs.

Shawnee’s defense then held the Bulldogs, forcing the home team into a punting situation with just under two minutes left in the game.

The Arrows special teams came up with key play, blocking the punt, giving them the ball at Milton-Union’s 28-yard line with 1:56 remaining.

But the turnover bug got the Arrows on the very next play as they fumbled and the Bulldogs recovered.

“It takes the wind out of you,” Maddox said of the turnover. “But our guys kept fighting. We still got the ball back and we still had a chance to drive down and score and we almost did.”

Again, the Shawnee defense was up to the challenge of holding the Bulldogs.

After forcing a punt, Shawnee got the ball back at their own 35-yard line with :39 seconds left.

Shawnee drove to the Milton-Union 30-yard line with 14 seconds left. The Arrows took a shot into the end zone, but the pass was incomplete with seven seconds left.

On the next play, Shawnee was tackled at the Milton 15 as time expired.

Milton-Union scored on its first possession of the game as Nathan Brumbaugh scored on a 1-yard TD run. Shawnee answered early in the second as Eyan Haemmerle scored on a 6-yard run and the extra point put the Arrows up 7-6.

The Bulldogs countered with another 1-yard TD to make it a 12-7 game at halftime.

Milton added another score in third, as the two teams battled the elements, for an 18-7 lead.

Green finished the game completing 7 of 19 passes for 141 yards.

James Gibson rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries and Hobbs added 62 yards on the ground on 14 carries. Hobbs also caught three passes for 99 yards.

Tyler Stevenson led the team with 19 tackles.

Shawnee is scheduled to travel to Dixie on Friday for its final away game of the season.

Eaton’s two-game winning streak snapped

Senior Jarod Lee rushed for 91 yards and touchdown for Eaton, but the Eagles came up short at Bellbrook on Friday, 31-7.

The loss snapped Eaton’s two-game winning streak.

Bellbrook took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on an 8-yard run by Alex Westbrock.

Lee scored on a 7-yard run in the second and the point after tied the game at 7-all.

From that point, Eaton was outscored 24-0 the remainder of the game.

Bellbrook held a 14-7 lead at halftime and made it a 21-7 game after three quarters.

Eaton (2-5, 2-2 SWBL Southwestern) is scheduled to travel to Franklin (6-1, 3-0) on Friday.

North falls to 1-6

Tri-County North fell to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Cross County Conference with a 62-27 loss to visiting Arcanum on Friday.

The Panthers are scheduled to visit Ansonia on Friday for another CCC contest.

Turnovers hurt NT

National Trail had four interceptions returned for touchdowns as host Covington blanked the Blazers 75-0 on Friday in a CCC contest.

Trail, now 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the CCC, is scheduled to host Miami East on Friday for its homecoming game.

