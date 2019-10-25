Shawnee blanks North for sectional title

CAMDEN — Right from the outset Preble Shawnee set the tone for the match.

The No. 8 seeded Arrows scored 5 1/2 minutes into their match with visiting Tri-County North, the No. 24 seed, and never let up in claiming an 8-0 win in a girls Division III sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Shawnee coach Jeff Stiver said he wasn’t sure how his team would play after having nearly two weeks of since its last match.

“I didn’t know what to expect honestly,” he said. “I thought we’d come out and it would take us a while to get going. But it didn’t take long. The outcome was what I expected. I just didn’t know how the first five or ten minutes would go. All-in-all, I was pleased with the way we started.”

Six different players scored for the Arrows.

Aubrey Peak put the Arrows ahead 1-0 when she scored off a corner kick with 34:48 to play. Shawnee added five more first half goals for a 6-0 halftime lead.

Kristen Bown made it a 2-0 contest with 29:54 left on a shot from about 35-yards out. Rylie Horigan extended the Arrows lead to 3-0 at the 23:54 mark. Makayla Horrigan scored the first of her two goals on the night with 22:17 left to make it a 4-0 game. Cami Hollon’s goal with 9:25 remaining made it a 5-0 game and Hollon capped the first-half scoring with a goal at the 1:22 mark.

Makayla Horrigan scored off a rebound with 34:35 remaining in the match to make it 7-0 and enforced the running clock for the remainder of the game. Hannah Myers rounded out the scoring with a goal with 2:20 left.

“I think tonight Makayla Horrigan probably played her best game,” Stiver said.

“They were the aggressors. Playing an experienced team that’s what you get,” North coach Ted Thies said. “But I’m pretty happy with the way our season sent. We got better as the season went along. Not real happy with the record but, again, it was all about growing this year. That’s a tough team. We don’t match up well with them.”

North ends the season 2-14-1.

The game was the final home game for the Arrows, who have 11 seniors on the roster.

“I’m happy for the seniors, all 11 of them” Stiver said. “It’s a good way to end (their home career).”

Shawnee, which improved to 11-6 overall, was scheduled to play No. 3 seed Greeneview on Monday, Oct. 21 in a district semifinal at Miami Valley.

Arrows score early and often

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

