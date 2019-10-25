Two-time champ ends Hitchcock’s historic season at state

MASON — For Macy Hitchcock it was a season to remember.

The freshman was the first player in Eaton tennis history to advance to the state tournament.

After compiling a perfect 34-0 record through the district, Hitchcock received a tough draw in her fist trip to the girls Division II state tournament last weekend at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Hitchcoch drew two-time defending state champion Nicole Gillinov of Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown in in the first round.

Gillinov, a senior, used her experience to hand Hitchcock a 6-1, 6-2 setback thus ending her season on the fist day of the two-day event, on Friday, Oct. 18.

Gillinov eventually finished fourth.

“She didn’t play her best,” said Eaton coach and Macy’s dad, John Hitchcock. “I don’t think she went into it with the right frame of mind. Early, she was just trying to work out some jitters and trying to get a feel for her opponent. I think she made her a little bigger than what she needed to be. Give the other girl credit. She didn’t make mistakes.”

Coach and player both admitted it was tough draw.

“Not the best draw in the world. We knew it was an outside chance of it lining up that way,” coach Hitchcock said. “But ultimately, to be the best you’ve got to beat the best. Today, it had to be in the first round instead of the second or third. She comes from a very strong district. I would say honestly the Northeast District is probably the toughest.”

Despite the loss, it was still an outstanding season.

“It was a great year. Getting to state wasn’t a total surprise,” John Hitchcock said. “It’s hard when your last match is a loss it’s kind of bitter sweet. All-in-all, from start to finish it was a great year. It was great for the program. Great for the school.”

For Macy, she finished the season as SWBL, sectional and district champion.

“I definitely could have played better in the first set, but she’s an unbelievable player. She was just really good,” Macy said. “It feels really good. I’ve wanted to do it for a while now. It’s always been one of my goals (to get to state) and it feels really good and there’s only progress to be made from here.”

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or follow on Twitter @emowen_RH

