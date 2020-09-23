North downs Miami East; Eaton, South, Shawnee all fall

PREBLE COUNTY — Tri-County North moved to 3-1 on the season as Eaton, Twin Valley South and Preble Shawnee all suffered losses in Week 4 of the high school football season.

Eaton (1-3) falls 42-0 to Bellbrook

Coach Brad Davis said there was nothing much to say after Eaton’s blowout loss to Bellbrook.

“We didn’t show up to play,” he said.

He said preparation and execution both needed to be better.

“Our effort was embarrassing all around; not up to our standards here,” he said.

Davis said the Eagles will look to Franklin, who Eaton hosts on Friday, Sept. 25.

Tri-County North (3-1) beats Miami East 25-14

The Tri-County North Panthers are off to their best start since 2016 as they took down Miami East 25-14.

Trailing 14-13 after the first quarter, the Panthers added touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters to take the lead, shutting down Miami East from that point on.

North dominated the Vikings on the ground, carrying the ball 28 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns, over 11 yards per carry.

Defensively, North stifled Miami East’s rushing attack, limiting them to just 171 yards on 42 carries, just over 4 yards per carry.

Panther junior Luke Eby led North with 184 rushing yards and added two rushing touchdowns.

North will return home for a important matchup with Covington (3-1) on Friday.

Preble Shawnee (1-3) downed by Milton-Union 26-8

After being up just 14-8 at the half, the Milton-Union Bulldogs pulled away from Preble Shawnee in the second half for the 26-8 win.

Shawnee sophomore Sayge Stephenson led the Arrows with 70 rushing yards on seven carries.

Senior Travis Howard and junior Hunter Crockett tied for a team-high with 10 tackles each, and sophomore Cooper Roell, Brayden Doran and junior James Gibson each had a tackle for loss.

The Arrows will take on Dixie this Friday.

Twin Valley South (0-4) drops game to Bethel 34-13

Twin Valley South fell to 0-4 on the season as the Bethel Bees took care of business 34-13 this past weekend.

Looking for their first win, the Panthers will welcome Fort Loramie for a home matchup on Friday.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

