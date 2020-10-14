Eaton hosts Ed Leas Fall Classic

EATON — It was beautiful weather for a race as Eaton hosted the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Runners represented by 19 schools were separated into Purple and Gold races, with Eaton and Preble Shawnee competing in Purple races and National Trail, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South running in the Gold races.

In the Purple boys race, the Eagles took home a second place finish with a team score of 46, just behind Little Miami who took first with a 41.

Eaton’s Jack Bortel (17:22) and Kolby Hamilton (17:34) finished third and fourth, respectively, with Cole Hauser (12th — 18:20), James Baker (13th — 18:26) and Austin Kopf (14th — 18:29) finishing as Eaton’s scoring runners.

“The boys ran their best team race to this point of the season, which is what we aim for as a program going into the championship portion of our season, placing six in the top 17 places overall,” Eaton coach Randy McKinney said. “Little Miami finished ahead of us by five points while we finished eight points ahead of Monroe. A very solid team race, lowering our team gap between our top five runners to 1:07, which is the lowest to this point in the season.”

Monroe (54), Celina (109) and Valley View (150) rounded out the top five with Preble Shawnee finishing ninth with a 263.

Other county results:

17th — Bradley Gifford (Eaton), 18:39; 32nd — Nick Laycox (Eaton), 19:38; 33rd — Jaxon Roth (Eaton), 19:41; 49th — Logan Cottle (Eaton), 20:32; 53rd — Dominic Isaacs (Eaton), 20:44; 54th — Case Roell (PS), 20:46; 55th — Charles Kochensparger (Eaton), 20:49; 72nd — Taylor Bradley (PS), 21:47; 74th — Austin Tackett (PS), 21:55; 92nd — Clayton Kiracofe (Eaton), 25:53; 96th — Jushua Tubbs (PS), 26:56; 97th — Kaleb Mabry (PS), 27:00.

Eaton dominated in the Purple girls race, finishing in first place with a team score of 30, well ahead of Celina (51), Little Miami (56), Monroe (142) and Roger Bacon (149).

All of the Eagles scoring runners finished in the top 10 of the race, led by Lauren Guiley in third with a 20:02 and Kiera Elliot in fourth with a 20:04.

“The Lady Eagles finished 21 points ahead of Celina and 26 points ahead of Little Miami to easily capture the team title,” McKinney said. “The girls placed seven runners in the top 10, eight in the top 18 and nine runners in the top 24. A very dominating performance by the girls team. The girls also lowered their team gap to a season low of 1:15.”

Preble Shawnee earned a seventh place finish with 174.

Other county results:

6th — Kaili Hewitt (Eaton), 20:43; 8th — Rylie Haynes (Eaton), 21:23; 9th — Cami McCloud (Eaton), 21:28; 10th — Cari Metz (Eaton), 22:17; 11th — Stephanie Gibson (Eaton), 22:21; 18th — Alli Schmidt (Eaton), 22:59; 24th — Rachel Buckler (Eaton), 24:02; 35th — Allison Mowen (Eaton), 26:04; 37th — Grace Risnet (Eaton), 26:12; 38th — Hannah Myers (PS), 26:13; 39th — Caiden Duskey (PS), 26:46; 40th — Tara Halpin (PS), 27:00; 48th — Katy Rich (Eaton), 28:46; 52nd — Paige House (PS), 29:49; 56th — Jolene Bendle (PS), 31:53.

In the Gold boys race with National Trail, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South, Russia took a first place finish with a 29, while South earned a sixth place finish with a 176, followed by North at seventh with a 201.

Full county results:

4th — Aaron Cole (TVS), 18:09; 11th — Ethan Murphy (NT), 18:48; 29th — Jonathon Landis (TCN), 19:53; 50th — Hunter Pahl (TCN), 21:10; 51st — Clayton Woodgeard (TVS), 21:11; 52nd — Lee Swafford (TVS), 21:13; 55th — Brayden Childers (TVS), 21:55; 57th — Darryn Shellabarger (TCN), 22:03; 58th — Caleb Gilland (NT), 22:04; 61st — Robbie Quinn (TCN), 22:17; 71st — Aaron Shellabarger (TCN), 23:02; 73rd — Reese Horn (TCN), 23:21; 80th — Elliot Voge (TVS), 24:10; 81st — Dakota Timmons (TCN), 24:32; 83rd — Nathan Bottoms (NT), 26:00; 85th — Ben Singleton (TCN), 32:47.

National Trail earned a third place finish in the Gold girls race with a team score of 79, ahead of Franklin Monroe (90) and behind Arcanum (34) and Russia (27).

Full county results:

7th — Molly Skinner (NT), 23:00; 14th — Halle Osborne (NT), 24:08; 18th — Ashlynne Osborne (NT), 24:16; 20th — Gretchen Murphy (NT), 24:48; 25th — Emma Johnson (NT), 26:05; 28th — Paige Lee (NT), 26:26; 29th — Maddie Harrison (NT), 26:42; 30th — Lauren Murphy (NT), 26:51; 33rd — Mary Craig (TCN), 27:20; 37th — Lynnlee Voge (TVS), 28:18; 41st — Abigail Smeltzer (TCN), 30:10.

All teams will be in action this week as Eaton and Preble Shawnee compete at the SWBL Championships and National Trail, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South will compete in the CCC Championship on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_1.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_2.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_3.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_4.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_5.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_6.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_7.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_8.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_9.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_10.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ed_Leas_11.jpg Runners from all five county schools competed at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Saturday, Oct. 10. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Eagles finish strong, Trail girls get 3rd place

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles