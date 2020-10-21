Trail girls finish 3rd at CCC Championships

COVINGTON, Ohio — The cross country season raced on as National Trail, Twin Valley South and Tri-County North all competed in the CCC League Cross Country Championships held in Covington on Saturday, Oct. 17.

High School Boys

Covington took first place in the CCC League Championships with a team score of 55, followed by Bethel (60) and Arcanum (71) in the top three.

Twin Valley South finished eighth with 223 and Tri-County North finished 10th with 276. National Trail ran in the boys race but did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Full county results:

7th — Aaron Cole (TVS), 17:35; 22nd — Ethan Murphy (NT), 18:35; 40th — Lee Swafford (TVS), 19:11; 47th — Jonny Landis (TCN), 19:46; 62nd — Hunter Pahl (TCN), 20:33; 63rd — Caleb Gilland (NT), 20:35; 65th — Brayden Childers (TVS), 20:43; 70th — Darryn Shellabarger (TCN), 21:00; 71st — Clayton Woodgeard (TVS), 21:03; 77th — Joel Hunt (NT), 21:35; 84th — Aaron Shellabarger (TCN), 22:19; 85th — Robbie Quinn (TCN), 22:23; 99th — Nathan Bottoms (NT), 23:06; 102nd — Reese Horn (TCN), 23:51; 103rd — Elliot Voge (TVS), 23:51; 104th — Dakota Timmons (TCN), 24:22; 112th — Ben Singleton (TCN), 31:14.

High School Girls

Building off a third place finish at the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Oct. 10, the National Trail girls earned a third place finish at the CCC Championships with a score of 97, just trailing Miami East (77) and Arcanum (45). Twin Valley South and Tri-county North also ran but did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Full county results:

9th — Molly Skinner (NT), 22:01; 13th — Ashlynne Osborne (NT), 22:36; 17th — Gretchen Murphy (NT), 23:22; 27th — Halle Osborne (NT), 24:22; 33rd — Emma Johnson (NT), 24:50; 35th — Paige Lee (NT), 24:52; 39th — Maddie Harrison (NT), 25:03; 42nd — Mary Craig (TCN), 25:29; 45th — Lauren Murphy (NT), 25:40; 55th — Abigail Smeltzer (TCN), 26:54; 65th — Lynnlee Voge (TVS), 30:56.

South boys get 8th, North boys get 10th

