Eagles go 4-0 in final week of regular season

EATON — Eagles volleyball wrapped up its regular season with four wins last week, entering tournament play with a 10-2 record in the SWBL and 16-4 record overall.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 12, the Eagles defeated Tecumseh in straight sets 25-20, 25-21, 28-26.

Sophomore Olivia Baumann led Eaton with 20 kills in the closely contested matchup.

Sophomore Bailey Jerdon had 21 assists while senior Claire Sorrell had a team-high 22 digs. Senior Carsyn Lammers also added 20 assists and 11 digs.

The following night, Eaton faced off against Oakwood in another straight sets win, this time 25-13, 25-22, 25-11.

Baumann led again in kills with 19, and Lammers had a team-high 22 assists. Senior Libby Giffen and Sorrell each added seven digs, while Jerdon had 12 assists and three aces.

After a day off, Eaton returned to the court, defeating Monroe in straight sets 25-9, 25-22, 26-24.

Baumann and Lammers led again in kills and assists, respectively, with 13 kills and 19 assists.

Sorrell led the Eagles with 11 digs and a team-high three aces.

To close out the regular season, Eaton faced off against inter-county competitor Twin Valley South on Saturday, Oct. 17, winning again in straight sets 25-12, 25-18, 25-12.

Baumann had 14 kills alongside Lammers with 21 assists. Sorrell added 15 digs for the Eagles.

During this match, Lammers reached 1,000 assists for Eaton.

The Eagles will take on the winner of Dayton Carroll and Clinton-Massie (playing Oct. 21) on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at Lebanon High School in the D-II Sectional/District Tournament.

