SWBL All-Conference Southwestern Division selections

PREBLE COUNTY — The Southwestern Buckeye League (SWBL) has released All-Conference selections for the 2020-21 fall sports season including football, volleyball, and soccer.

Multiple athletes from Eaton appeared on the SWBL’s Southwestern Division selections. Buckeye Division selections, featuring athletes from Preble Shawnee, appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of The Register-Herald.

Football

Coach of the Year – Jeff Jenkins, Bellbrook

Defensive Player of the Year – Ethan Fryman, Bellbrook

Offensive Player of the Year – Seth Boronday, Bellbrook

First Team

Cajun Allen, Franklin, OL

Chase Baker, Valley View, OL

Seth Borondy, Bellbrook, RB

Dylan Bruchs, Brookville, DB

Troy Coulter, Valley View, WR

Daniel Dominique, Brookville, TE

Wyatt Fryer, Franklin, DB

Ethan Frymab, Bellbrook, LB

Elijah Jackson, Monroe, RB

Taylor Jordan, Bellbrook, SP/LB

Ashton Kooken, Bellbrook, DL

Gunner Lakins, Franklin, LB

Trevor Lockard, Brookville, DL/OL

Trevor Long, Eaton, WR

Ben Owens, Valley View, QB

Izac Proctor, Franklin, DL

Carson Shafer, Eaton, OL/DL

Logan Tays, Valley View, DB

Braden Turner, Bellbrook, OL

Ben Zerby, Bellbrook, DB

Second Team

Garvin Adams, Franklin, DL

Jonah Atchison, Bellbrook, RB

Ashton Ault, Bellbrook, LB

Isaiah Bales, Franklin, SP

Caleb Branhart, Franklin, OL

Matthew Cotterman, Valley View, LB

Collin Deaton, Monroe, QB

JT Ferguson, Valley View, DB

Lane Hamiel, Brookville, LB

Chandler Holler, Monroe, DL

TJ Jordan, Brookville, TE

Kyle Large, Bellbrook, OL

Josh Martin, Eaton, WR

Brennon Moore, Brookville, RB

Liam Musgrove, Valley View, WR

Mickey Neal, Valley View, OL

Alex Petry, Bellbrook, DL

Gavyn Roop, Bellbrook, DB

Will Schumacher, Oakwood, DL

Will Shumacher, Brookville, OL

Dylan Starnes, Brookville, LB

Austin Stidham, Valley View, DB

Mason Talarczyk, Oakwood, LB

Alex Westblock, Bellbrook, QB

Cyre Williams, Franklin, RB

Jacob Wissinger, Brookville, SP

Tyler Woods, Franklin, DB

Honorable Mention

Pierce Bauerle, Franklin, LB

Breyden Boston, Eaton, TE

Billy Carruth, Valley View, DB

Nick Cumpston, Bellbrook, LB

Tressel Gibson, Franklin, QB

DJ Henson, Brookville, OL

Keith Kinner, Valley View, OL

Cameron Lewis, Eaton, LB

Wyatt McPherson, Monroe, LB

Chris Reber, Monroe, OL

Jaiden Spahr, Oakwood

Sam Stack, Oakwood

Tristan Waybrandt, Bellbrook, DL

Brendyn Yeary, Brookville, OL

Volleyball

Coach of the Year – Lynzee Allen, Bellbrook

Player of the Year – Olivia Baumann, Eaton

First Team

Olivia Baumann, Eaton

Rachel Cordonnier, Bellbrook

Jenna Ditmer, Eaton

Shaw Hawkey, Valley View

McKenna Melton, Bellbrook

Marissa Neff, Brookville

Lindsey Ulring, Bellbrook

Second Team

Grace Adams, Brookville

Kaeley Beam, Oakwood

Malia Brandon, Monroe

Claire Henson, Valley View

Carsyn Lamers, Eaton

Teagan Melton, Bellbrook

Malerie Ross, Brookville

Honorable Mention

Izzy Caruso, Oakwood

Maddie Duff, Monroe

Libby Giffen, Eaton

Meredith Greathouse, Bellbrook

Elana Heebsh, Bellbrook

Lauren Jacomet, Oakwood

Ansley Kozarec, Valley View

Lexi Lewis, Franklin

Hallie Pickens, Brookville

Keely Ratliff, Franklin

Claire Sorrell, Eaton

Kennedy Underwood, Valley View

Emma Weisman, Monroe

Faith Whitaker, Brookville

Boys Soccer

Co-Player of the Year – Ben Goeller, Oakwood

Co-Player of the Year – Benjamin Griffis, Monroe

Coach of the Year – Matt Shaltry, Brookville

Newcomer of the Year – Luke Ruetschle, Oakwood

First Team

Simon Bench, Brookville

Billy Boucuvalas, Oakwood

Ben Goeller, Oakwood

Benjamin Griffis, Monroe

Lochlan Hendrix, Oakwood

Justin Lammers, Eaton

Nathan Lewan, Valley View

Robbie Osborn, Bellbrook

Adam Ploeger, Monroe

Jack Stanoikovich, Brookville

Michael Steffe, Bellbrook

Patrick Young, Franklin

Second Team

William Bruce, Monroe

Nic Byrne, Brookville

Caleb Caplinger, Eaton

Ross Cornett, Valley View

Will DeBord, Monroe

Bryce Ferrin, Bellbrook

Zach Harndan, Monroe

Logan Morrissey, Oakwood

Jason Purks, Oakwood

John Ruetschle, Oakwood

Trace Terry, Bellbrook

Van Zinklewicz, Franklin

Honorable Mention

Spencer Bretland, Bellbrook

Ryan Brooks, Eaton

Colin Brzozowski, Brookville

Wade Bundren, Franklin

Sam Casebere, Oakwood

Dylan Cornett, Valley View

Adm Duff, Monroe

Justin Dull, Brookville

Kasen Keener, Valley View

Ryan Makkas, Oakwood

Luke Motil, Bellbrook

JT Nardi, Franklin

Knoll Taylor, Monroe

Evan Tolliver, Eaton

Girls Soccer

Coach of the Year – Stacey Williams, Monroe

Newcomer of the Year – Payton Allen, Monroe

Player of the Year – Alyssa Beckett, Monroe

First Team

Emma Almoney, Oakwood

Riley Beam, Oakwood

Alyssa Beckett, Monroe

Jayna Black, Valley View

Samantha Carnes, Brookville

Kailey Copenhaver, Franklin

Leila Donnerberg, Bellbrook

Brooke Frazier, Monroe

Kelley Griffin, Bellbrook

Lauren Legate, Valley View

Brooklyn Miltenberger, Monroe

Amyah Thacker, Eaton

Second Team

Ally Bevins, Bellbrook

Cassidy Brewer, Valley View

Cadence Crocker, Franklin

Abby Dickson, Valley View

Reagan Ebel, Bellbrook

Abby Fehrman, Oakwood

Jade Gallagher, Monroe

Ansleigh Heimer, Brookville

Kylee Kidwell, Eaton

Kayla Rupp, Monroe

Stevi Thomas, Valley View

Keirra Thompson, Monroe

Honorable Mention

Margie Conrath, Oakwood

Abby Greene, Valley View

Ashlee Haupt, Brookville

Molly Hayes, Monroe

Grace Hinton, Brookville

Brooke Kinzer, Franklin

Alyssa Lemos, Bellbrook

MJ Little, Bellbrook

Emma Lloyd, Oakwood

Jayci Mitchell, Valley View

Kylie Rupp, Monroe

Alaina Schaeffer, Eaton

Kyla Williams, Franklin

Morgan Imhoff, Eaton

Olivia Baumann (18) was named the SWBL Southwestern Division Volleyball Player of the Year. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/12/web1_ehsvb2.jpg Olivia Baumann (18) was named the SWBL Southwestern Division Volleyball Player of the Year. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Southwestern Division selections