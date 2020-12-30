SWBL All-Conference Southwestern Division selections

PREBLE COUNTY — The Southwestern Buckeye League (SWBL) has released All-Conference selections for the 2020-21 fall sports season including football, volleyball, and soccer.
Multiple athletes from Eaton appeared on the SWBL’s Southwestern Division selections. Buckeye Division selections, featuring athletes from Preble Shawnee, appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of The Register-Herald.
Football
Coach of the Year – Jeff Jenkins, Bellbrook
Defensive Player of the Year – Ethan Fryman, Bellbrook
Offensive Player of the Year – Seth Boronday, Bellbrook
First Team
Cajun Allen, Franklin, OL
Chase Baker, Valley View, OL
Seth Borondy, Bellbrook, RB
Dylan Bruchs, Brookville, DB
Troy Coulter, Valley View, WR
Daniel Dominique, Brookville, TE
Wyatt Fryer, Franklin, DB
Ethan Frymab, Bellbrook, LB
Elijah Jackson, Monroe, RB
Taylor Jordan, Bellbrook, SP/LB
Ashton Kooken, Bellbrook, DL
Gunner Lakins, Franklin, LB
Trevor Lockard, Brookville, DL/OL
Trevor Long, Eaton, WR
Ben Owens, Valley View, QB
Izac Proctor, Franklin, DL
Carson Shafer, Eaton, OL/DL
Logan Tays, Valley View, DB
Braden Turner, Bellbrook, OL
Ben Zerby, Bellbrook, DB
Second Team
Garvin Adams, Franklin, DL
Jonah Atchison, Bellbrook, RB
Ashton Ault, Bellbrook, LB
Isaiah Bales, Franklin, SP
Caleb Branhart, Franklin, OL
Matthew Cotterman, Valley View, LB
Collin Deaton, Monroe, QB
JT Ferguson, Valley View, DB
Lane Hamiel, Brookville, LB
Chandler Holler, Monroe, DL
TJ Jordan, Brookville, TE
Kyle Large, Bellbrook, OL
Josh Martin, Eaton, WR
Brennon Moore, Brookville, RB
Liam Musgrove, Valley View, WR
Mickey Neal, Valley View, OL
Alex Petry, Bellbrook, DL
Gavyn Roop, Bellbrook, DB
Will Schumacher, Oakwood, DL
Will Shumacher, Brookville, OL
Dylan Starnes, Brookville, LB
Austin Stidham, Valley View, DB
Mason Talarczyk, Oakwood, LB
Alex Westblock, Bellbrook, QB
Cyre Williams, Franklin, RB
Jacob Wissinger, Brookville, SP
Tyler Woods, Franklin, DB
Honorable Mention
Pierce Bauerle, Franklin, LB
Breyden Boston, Eaton, TE
Billy Carruth, Valley View, DB
Nick Cumpston, Bellbrook, LB
Tressel Gibson, Franklin, QB
DJ Henson, Brookville, OL
Keith Kinner, Valley View, OL
Cameron Lewis, Eaton, LB
Wyatt McPherson, Monroe, LB
Chris Reber, Monroe, OL
Jaiden Spahr, Oakwood
Sam Stack, Oakwood
Tristan Waybrandt, Bellbrook, DL
Brendyn Yeary, Brookville, OL
Volleyball
Coach of the Year – Lynzee Allen, Bellbrook
Player of the Year – Olivia Baumann, Eaton
First Team
Olivia Baumann, Eaton
Rachel Cordonnier, Bellbrook
Jenna Ditmer, Eaton
Shaw Hawkey, Valley View
McKenna Melton, Bellbrook
Marissa Neff, Brookville
Lindsey Ulring, Bellbrook
Second Team
Grace Adams, Brookville
Kaeley Beam, Oakwood
Malia Brandon, Monroe
Claire Henson, Valley View
Carsyn Lamers, Eaton
Teagan Melton, Bellbrook
Malerie Ross, Brookville
Honorable Mention
Izzy Caruso, Oakwood
Maddie Duff, Monroe
Libby Giffen, Eaton
Meredith Greathouse, Bellbrook
Elana Heebsh, Bellbrook
Lauren Jacomet, Oakwood
Ansley Kozarec, Valley View
Lexi Lewis, Franklin
Hallie Pickens, Brookville
Keely Ratliff, Franklin
Claire Sorrell, Eaton
Kennedy Underwood, Valley View
Emma Weisman, Monroe
Faith Whitaker, Brookville
Boys Soccer
Co-Player of the Year – Ben Goeller, Oakwood
Co-Player of the Year – Benjamin Griffis, Monroe
Coach of the Year – Matt Shaltry, Brookville
Newcomer of the Year – Luke Ruetschle, Oakwood
First Team
Simon Bench, Brookville
Billy Boucuvalas, Oakwood
Ben Goeller, Oakwood
Benjamin Griffis, Monroe
Lochlan Hendrix, Oakwood
Justin Lammers, Eaton
Nathan Lewan, Valley View
Robbie Osborn, Bellbrook
Adam Ploeger, Monroe
Jack Stanoikovich, Brookville
Michael Steffe, Bellbrook
Patrick Young, Franklin
Second Team
William Bruce, Monroe
Nic Byrne, Brookville
Caleb Caplinger, Eaton
Ross Cornett, Valley View
Will DeBord, Monroe
Bryce Ferrin, Bellbrook
Zach Harndan, Monroe
Logan Morrissey, Oakwood
Jason Purks, Oakwood
John Ruetschle, Oakwood
Trace Terry, Bellbrook
Van Zinklewicz, Franklin
Honorable Mention
Spencer Bretland, Bellbrook
Ryan Brooks, Eaton
Colin Brzozowski, Brookville
Wade Bundren, Franklin
Sam Casebere, Oakwood
Dylan Cornett, Valley View
Adm Duff, Monroe
Justin Dull, Brookville
Kasen Keener, Valley View
Ryan Makkas, Oakwood
Luke Motil, Bellbrook
JT Nardi, Franklin
Knoll Taylor, Monroe
Evan Tolliver, Eaton
Girls Soccer
Coach of the Year – Stacey Williams, Monroe
Newcomer of the Year – Payton Allen, Monroe
Player of the Year – Alyssa Beckett, Monroe
First Team
Emma Almoney, Oakwood
Riley Beam, Oakwood
Alyssa Beckett, Monroe
Jayna Black, Valley View
Samantha Carnes, Brookville
Kailey Copenhaver, Franklin
Leila Donnerberg, Bellbrook
Brooke Frazier, Monroe
Kelley Griffin, Bellbrook
Lauren Legate, Valley View
Brooklyn Miltenberger, Monroe
Amyah Thacker, Eaton
Second Team
Ally Bevins, Bellbrook
Cassidy Brewer, Valley View
Cadence Crocker, Franklin
Abby Dickson, Valley View
Reagan Ebel, Bellbrook
Abby Fehrman, Oakwood
Jade Gallagher, Monroe
Ansleigh Heimer, Brookville
Kylee Kidwell, Eaton
Kayla Rupp, Monroe
Stevi Thomas, Valley View
Keirra Thompson, Monroe
Honorable Mention
Margie Conrath, Oakwood
Abby Greene, Valley View
Ashlee Haupt, Brookville
Molly Hayes, Monroe
Grace Hinton, Brookville
Brooke Kinzer, Franklin
Alyssa Lemos, Bellbrook
MJ Little, Bellbrook
Emma Lloyd, Oakwood
Jayci Mitchell, Valley View
Kylie Rupp, Monroe
Alaina Schaeffer, Eaton
Kyla Williams, Franklin
Morgan Imhoff, Eaton