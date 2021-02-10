North back in win column with weekend sweep

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North’s boys basketball team snapped a five-game losing skid with a 54-52 win over Mississinawa Valley on Friday, then capped off the weekend with a 52-34 win over Middletown Christian on Saturday.

North opened the week with a 57-52 loss to Newton on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

“Friday night was a struggle to start off,” North coach Joe Smith said. “We got ourselves down nine to start the game. We then slowly creeped our way back into it. We changed defenses in the fourth quarter and was able to pull out the win.”

Cooper Cole led the Panthers with 21 points. Ethan Rike had 13 points, while Wyatt Royer added nine. Dylan Stinson finished with five points and six assists.

Smith said the first half at Middletown Christian was a struggle for both teams but his team was able to pull away.

“It was a good weekend for us heading tournaments in a couple weeks,” Smith said.

Stinson led North with 15 points. Ethan Rike tossed in 13 points while Royer added 11 points.

Against Newton, North fell behind early, trailing 20-8 after the first quarter and 31-16 at the half, before rallying to get within three late in the fourth.

Royer led the Panthers with 20 points, with 17 coming in the second half. Stinson added 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half.

North, now 4-16, was scheduled to host New Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The Panthers will close out the regular season on Friday with home contest with Franklin-Monroe.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr

