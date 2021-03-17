Baumann, Cole, Shafer, Giolitto named to All-Ohio teams

OHIO — Multiple Preble County athletes have been named to All-Ohio teams. For football, these teams were selected by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and for volleyball, they were selected by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Assocation.

Division II

Eaton sophomore Olivia Baumann was named to the 2020 OHSVCA All-Ohio Division II Third Team as an outside hitter. In addition to this accomplishment, she was also named SWBL Southwestern Division Player of the Year and District 15 Division II Player of the Year.

Baumann finished the season with 274 kills, 212 total assists, 165 digs, 25 service aces and 10 blocks in 71 games played.

Division IV

Eaton senior Carson Shafer was named to the Division IV All-Ohio Second Team Defense as a defensive lineman.

Shafer finished the season with 64.5 tackles, 12 for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups and two blocked kicks.

Division VII

Tri-County North senior Cooper Cole was named to the Division VII All-Ohio First Team Defense as a defensive lineman.

On defense, Cole notched 53 tackles including 33 tackles for loss, a school record, in addition to forcing four fumbles. He also broke North’s single-season record for sacks with 12 during the 2020 season.

Cole was also a factor on offense for the Panthers, catching 15 passes for 177 yards and one carry for 56 yards.

Tri-County North senior Peyton Giolitto was named to the Division VII Second Team Offense as an offensive lineman.

Also playing on defense, Giolitto had 46 tackles, seven for loss, and four sacks.

Baumann prepares to serve. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_ehsvb11.jpg Baumann prepares to serve. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Cole walks off the field. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_TCN_FB_Bethel_1.jpg Cole walks off the field. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Shafer (53) takes the field. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_Eaton_BV_FB_4.jpg Shafer (53) takes the field. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Giolitto makes a tackle. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_TCN_Ansonia_8.jpeg Giolitto makes a tackle. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald