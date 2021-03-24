SWBL all-league teams announced

PREBLE COUNTY — With the recently completed winter sports season, the Southwestern Buckeye League released its all-league teams for boys and girls basketball and wrestling.

In the Buckeye Division for boys basketball, Preble Shawnee freshman Mason Shrout was tabbed as Player of the Year, while head coach Dale Spitler Jr. was selected as Coach of the Year.

In addition to Shrout, other first team honors went to Preble Shawnee’s Bryce Singleton, Blake Brumbaugh (Milton-Union), Nolan Burney (Carlisle), Jordan Butt (Dixie), Sam Case (Milton-Union), Antoine Jacobs (Northridge), Josh Mitchell (Waynesville), Dontai Pendelton (Madison), and Kohl Todd (Waynesville).

Earning honorable mention were Xavier Adams (Preble Shawnee), Dylan Hatmaker (Preble Shawnee), Seth Bloom (Waynesville), Evan Cox (Madison), Isaiah Dean (Carlisle), Justin Hamilton (Northridge), Drew Hoffman (Dixie), Andrew Lambert (Milton-Union), Isaiah McCallop (Northridge), Tyler Murphy (Madison), Jimmy Myers (Dixie), Roman Newsome (Carlisle), Shane Ullery (Milton-Union) and Luke Zebell (Waynesville).

In the Southwestern Division, Nate Paarlber of Franklin was named the Player of the Year.

Co-coaches of the Year were Brian Bales of Franklin and Don Tate of Bellbrook.

Earning first team was Troy Coulter (Valley View), Collin Deaton (Monroe), AJ Eller (Brookville), Jack Epley (Oakwood), JT Ferguson (Valley View), Tez Lattimore (Franklin), Will Maxwell (Oakwood), Adam Ploeger (Monroe) and Noah Rich (Franklin).

Honorable mention selections went to Breyden Boston (Eaton), Trevor Long (Eaton), Ashton Ault (Bellbrook), Isaiah Bales (Franklin), Jayden Bennett (Franklin), Sammy Dafler (Brookville), Daniel Dominique (Brookville), Caleb Fugate (Bellbrook), Jason Hu (Oakwood), Ben Owens (Valley View), Blake Setser (Valley View), Jack Taylor (Monroe), Keon Wright (Oakwood), and Marty Zumbiel (Monroe).

In the Buckeye Division for girls basketball, first-team honors went to Campbell Jewell (Preble Shawnee), Liv Thompson (Preble Shawnee), Sierra Brinson (Dixie), Leah Butterbaugh (Waynesville), Ella Campbell (Madison), Isabella Cassoni (Waynesville), Kaylee Dingee (Carlisle), Morgan Grudich (Milton-Union), Kaylee Lawson (Carlisle), and Kylie Wells (Madison).

Butterbaugh was named Player of the Year and Brian McGuire of Madison was selected as Coach of the Year.

Earning honorable mention was Harlee Howard (Preble Shawnee), Gracie Lovely (Preble Shawnee), Grace Baker (Madison), Faith Fisher (Dixie), Cadence Fuduloff (Northridge), Emme Greely (Waynesville), Molly Isaacs (Dixie), Rachel Jacobs (Milton-Union), Madison Jones (Milton-Union), Jillian McIntosh (Carlisle), Carley McMonigle (Madison), Sidney Morris (Carlisle), Diamonique Story (Northridge), and Alexei VanSchaik (Waynesville).

In the Southwestern Division, Bellbrook’s Jason Tincher and Bailey Zerby were named Coach of the Year and Player of the Year.

First-team selections were Olivia Baumann (Eaton), Abby Dickson (Valley View), Paige Frazier (Monroe), Claire Henson (Valley View), Lauren Legate (Valley View), Brooklyn Miltenberger (Monroe), Emma Neff (Oakwood), Dreann Price (Bellbrook), Jordan Rogers (Franklin), and Zerby.

Honorable mentions selections were Allison Mowen (Eaton), Lily Shepherd (Eaton), Eryn Back (Franklin), Alyssa Beckett (Monroe), Kensie Black (Franklin), Cadence Boyd (Monroe), Margie Conrath (Oakwood), Ellie Duwell (Oakwood), Kelley Griffin (Bellbrook), Riley Hodson (Valley View), Malerie Ross (Brookville), Taylor Scohy (Bellbrook), and Cassidy Stacy (Brookville).

In wrestling, first-team honors went to Brayden Doran (Preble Shawnee), Caleb Thomas (Monroe), Evan Wilcox (Valley View), Vincent Brookshire (Bellbrook), Matt Ellis (Waynesville), Tyler Woods (Franklin), Alex Pitsch (Monroe), Colten Jacobe (Milton-Union), Keaton Seim (Oakwood), Dylan Starnes (Brookville), Devin Oligee (Madison), Sam Oaks (Monroe), Zach Hagedorn (Monroe), and Preston Brown (Madison).

The second-team is made up of Lucas Abner (Eaton), Owen Hewitt (Eaton), Gage Anderson (Franklin), Jayden Stephenson (Valley View), Andrew Collins (Milton-Union), Zach Myers (Valley View), Mason Esterline (Brookville), Mason Starnes (Brookville), Nathan Barker (Milton-Union), Carter Jacobs (Milton-Union), Orbin Creech (Valley View), Colton Hultgren (Milton-Union), Keith Kinner (Valley View), and Gabe Maxwell (Monroe).

