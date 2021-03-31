Singleton signs with Miami-Hamilton

CAMDEN — Bryce Singleton, Preble Shawnee’s second all-team leading scorer, has committed to play college basketball and further his education at Miami University-Hamilton next season.

Singleton said he always thought about playing college basketball, but it wasn’t until a couple years ago he believed he could play at the next level.

He also said playing locally was a key factor in his choice.

“It’s just really the best situation for me as far as you pay cheaper for college and it’s local, and I get to play basketball, which is most fun,” he said during his signing day on Thursday, March 18. “I’ve always kind of wanted to do it. I dreamed of it. But it never really became reality before the last couple years when I started realizing that I probably could do it. Once I wanted to play, and I realized I could do it, I really just wanted to play Miami-Hamilton and as soon as that opportunity opened up I was gonna take it. I wanted to be local. It’s the best of both worlds for everything.”

Singleton said he was proud to wear Shawnee uniform.

”It’s great. We have a great program at Shawnee and we have great fans, great staff, great teammates that I had. It was really fun, especially this year with all the success we had,” he said.

This year the Arrows finished 20-4 and won the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division in the Arrows final season in the SWBL. The only thing missing was the fans.

“It does stink, especially this year because I know we would have had a lot of people there with how good of a season we had but, unfortunately that’s just one of the things that comes with the crazy year we had,” he said.

Preble Shawnee Athletic Director Dane Sadowski said Singleton is one of the school’s most accomplished basketball players.

“I’m proud of Bryce. He finished his career as second all-time leading scorer, also top five in rebounds. He’s definitely been one of Preble Shawnee’s most accomplished basketball players in our history so far,” Sadowski said.

Miami-Hamilton coach Mike Piatt said his connection with Roger Ellis, Preble Shawnee’s Assistant Principal, played a key role in recruiting Singleton.

“I’ve been very fortunate here. I’ve known Roger Ellis for a long time,” Piatt said. “This is my 33rd year in coaching, so I’ve been around a long time, and when I first talked to Roger about Bryce he just raved about him. And then when I met him and recruited him I just agree he’s a winner everywhere, off the court, on the court, but what really impressed me when I came and watched him practice the first time the way he interacts with his teammates, and I knew he was gonna be a really good fit for us. We’re just excited to have him.”

Miami-Hamilton will be part of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) next season and will play against seven NAIA programs, three Division III programs and one Division I team.

“So we play a really good schedule, and you know with that you gotta have good players,” Piatt said.

Singleton, who plans to major in business, thanked all those who have supported him during his time at Shawnee.

“I’d just like to thank my family and parents for all the support and the money and time that’s had to go into me being at the place where I’m at now,” Singleton said.

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr

