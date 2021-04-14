National Trail, Tri-County North pick up wins

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail, Tri-County North and Twin Valley South each earned wins this week as the South Panthers fell victim to a rare perfect game.

National Trail (3-3) splits pair of games

The Blazers began their week with a 6-2 win over Franklin Monroe, Tuesday, April 6.

FM got on the board first with a run in the first inning, but Trail responded with a three-run frame in the third before adding a run in the fourth and two runs in the sixth inning.

Skyler Ward threw the complete seven-inning game, giving up just five hits while earning six strike outs.

At the plate, the Lady Blazers were led by sophomore Haley Davidson, who finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Molly Skinner went 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Ward went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Jenna Petitt also contributed, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The next day, Trail fell on hard times in a 13-0, five-inning loss to Bradford on Wednesday, April 7.

The Railroaders jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, and elite pitching by Bradford limited a comeback attempt for the Blazers.

Sophomore Maddie Harrison finished 1-for-2, picking up the lone hit for the Blazers.

Bradford’s Skipp Miller threw five innings of one hit softball, registering 11 strikeouts.

The Blazers were scheduled to play Centerville on Monday, April 12, at Newton on Tuesday, April 13, home against Tri-Village on Thursday, April 15 and at Ansonia on Friday, April 16.

Twin Valley South (2-3) experiences up and down week

After just two games in the first 10 days of the season, Twin Valley South hit the field with three games this week, finishing 1-2.

Against Arcanum on Tuesday, April 6, the Trojans took a 5-0 lead after the first inning before busting the game open with an 11-run second inning, eventually winning 20-0 in five innings.

Arcanum’s Eva Siculan led the Trojans at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and a triple while driving in eight runs.

On Friday, April 9, the Panthers were on the wrong end of perfection, as Bradford’s Miller threw a perfect game in five innings, leading the Railroaders to a 15-0 win.

South turned things around the next day against Dayton Christian, earning a 21-8 win to move to 2-3 on the season.

The Panthers jumped on Dayton Christian early, scoring nine runs in the first inning. In total, South picked up 19 hits on the day.

South is scheduled to play at New Miami on Monday, April 12, at Franklin Monroe on Tuesday, April 13 and at home against Mississinawa Valley on Thursday, April 15.

Tri-County North (3-3) dominates Oakwood, falls to Bradford, Arcanum

North began its week with a 27-5 over Oakwood on Monday, April 5, in which the Panthers picked up 21 hits.

Over the next two days, North fell to Bradford, 6-1, and Arcanum, 5-2.

Later in the week, the Panthers split a doubleheader with Milton-Union, taking game one 5-1 before falling in game two 9-7.

North is scheduled to play at Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday, April 13, home against Newton on Thursday, April 15, and at Tri-Village on Friday, April 19.

Preble Shawnee (2-5) goes 0-3 for the week

An early deficit proved too much to overcome for Preble Shawnee as the Arrows fell 12-7 to Milton-Union on Monday, April 5.

Despite the loss, Preble Shawnee collected nine hits in the high-scoring affair, but Milton-Union bested the Arrows with 19 hits.

The Bulldogs held a 4-1 lead after the second inning before adding two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth inning for a 9-1 lead.

The bulk of Shawnee’s runs came in the sixth inning, with four runs driven in by Katie Craft, Taylor Murray and Roni Dearth.

Milton-Union added three runs and Preble Shawnee scored two in the seventh inning for the 12-7 final.

Dearth took the loss for Preble Shawnee, going seven innings and allowing 19 hits and 12 runs while striking out eight and walking zero.

Craft led the Arrows at the play, going 3-for-4.

Preble Shawnee got off to another slow start the next day in a 14-4 loss, again to Milton-Union, on Tuesday, April 6.

The Bulldogs scored 12 runs across the first three innings before adding a run each in the fourth and fifth.

Preble Shawnee scored two runs in the third and a run a piece in the fourth and fifth.

Taylor Murray was in the pitcher’s circle for Preble Shawnee and went 2 1/3 innings, allowing 12 runs on ten hits. Roni Dearth threw 1 2/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Katie Craft and Destiny Harvey each connected on a home run during the game.

Preble Shawnee’s week ended with a 10-4 loss against Waynesville on Wednesday, April 7.

The game was tied 2-2 through the second inning, but a five-run frame for the Spartans gave them a 7-3 run after the third before adding two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth. The Arrows would pick up just two more runs on four total hits for the 10-4 final.

Murray went 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on six hits, striking out three and walking zero. Dearth made another appearance from the bullpen, throwing 3 2/3 innings.

The Arrows are scheduled to play Dixie on Monday, April 12, at Dixie on Tuesday, April 13, at Bradford on Thursday, April 15, and home against Northridge on Friday, April 16.

