Hollingsworth throws no-hitter

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail baseball’s Michael Hollingsworth threw a no-hitter while Preble Shawnee’s nine-game winning streak was snapped this week.

National Trail (5-8) throws no-hitter

National Trail’s week began with a 1-0 loss to Bethel on Tuesday, April 20.

Cameron Harrison started the game for National Trail, going seven innings and giving up two hits and one earned run while striking out nine.

Despite outhitting Bethel 6-2, Trail failed to score while the Bees picked up the game’s lone run in the third inning.

Harrison took the loss for National Trail Blazers Varsity. The righty surrendered one run on one hit over seven innings, striking out nine.

On Thursday, April 22, the Blazers responded with a 5-4 win over Covington.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the sixth with two outs, Trail exploded for four runs to take a 5-3 lead.

Down 3-1 in the count, Jon McLane reached on an error, followed by a walk from Cayden Clark. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and Isaac Arnold beat out an infield single, scoring both McLane and Clark. Arnold eventually scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to make the score 4-3. Harrison then added a triple, and Wyatt House contributed an RBI single.

The Buccs added a run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Trail’s late push.

House earned the victory on the mound for Trail, lasting six innings and allowing five hits and four runs while striking out four. Michael Hollingsworth threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Hollingsworth recorded the last three outs to earn the save.

Arnold and Harrison each picked up two hits to lead the Blazers at the plate, while Arnold had a team-high two RBIs.

Hollingsworth came through again for the Blazers the next day against Dixie, throwing five innings of no-hit baseball while issuing two walks and four strikeouts in Trail’s 19-0 win.

Arnold led at the plate going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Stiner went 3-for-3 with a team-high five RBIs.

National Trail will host Miami East on Tuesday, April 27, before hitting the road for games against Greenville on Thursday, April 29, Lehman Catholic on Friday, April 30, and a doubleheader against Troy Christian on Saturday, May 1.

Preble Shawnee’s (10-5) nine-game win streak snapped

Preble Shawnee continued its winning ways with a 13-3 win over Northridge on Monday, April 19, before falling 11-4 to Waynesville and 8-5 to Ansonia on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Arrows will play two games against Carlisle this week – on the road on Monday, April 26 and at home on Wednesday, April 28 – before hosting Franklin on Thursday, April 29, and traveling to Union County on Friday, April 30.

Tri-County North baseball (7-7) goes 2-2 on week

Tri-County North picked up an 11-1 conference win over Ansonia on Tuesday to begin its week.

Cooper Cole was the winning pitcher for the Panthers, throwing a complete game and allowing just one hit to go along with nine strikeouts.

Cole also led the Panthers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Wyatt Royer went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored.

On Thursday, the Panthers fell 8-6 to Bethel.

Gray was on the mound for the loss, allowing seven hits in five innings.

Luke Eby and Royer both picked up multiple hits as Eby was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Royer finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI.

The Panthers responded with a dominating 19-3 win over Yellow Springs on Friday, April 23.

Cross was credited with the win, going 3 1/3 innings while Bennett went 1 2/3 innings.

Cross, Royer and Cole all picked up multiple hits while Fitch led the Panthers at the plate, going 3-for-3.

North suffered a loss the next day, 10-4 against Troy Christian.

The Panthers will face Miami East at home on Monday, April 26, and travel to Covington on Tuesday, April 27. North will host Ponitz Career Technology Center on Thursday, April 30, before hosting Cincinnati Christian Schools on Saturday, May 1.

Twin Valley South baseball (8-8) drops close games

Twin Valley South began the week with a 13-1 win over New Miami in six innings on Monday.

Brayden Burkett was the winner on the mound, throwing five innings and allowing no runs and two hits while striking out six.

Burkett also led at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Grant Ulrich was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Gage Miller was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

“This is what we’ve been hoping to get from Brayden [Burkett] on the mound from an efficiency standpoint, as he didn’t issue a walk in five innings,” South coach Cory Bassler said. “We made some nice plays behind him and he missed a few bats as well. However, we still have to keep working at making better, more consistent contact at the plate going forward.”

South fell the next day in a tough 4-3 loss to Tri-Village in 10 innings.

South took a 3-1 lead after the fourth inning, but runs in the sixth, seventh and 10th for the Patriots gave them the win.

Miller went all 10 innings for the Panthers, giving up two earned runs and striking out 13.

Tri-Village’s Jace Lipps threw all 10 innings for the Patriots on 111 pitches.

The Panthers finished the week with a 4-3 loss to Ansonia on Thursday and a 6-5 loss to Newton on Friday, April 23.

The Panthers will host Bethel on Tuesday, April 27, and play Covington on Wednesday, April 28.

Trail wins 19-0 over Dixie