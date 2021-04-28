TCN’s win streak comes to an end

PREBLE COUNTY — Tri-County North softball’s six-game win streak was snapped as Preble Shawnee picked up a pair of wins this week.

Holding a three-game winning streak coming into the week, Tri-County North softball added another trio of wins over Ansonia, Bethel, Yellow Springs this week before falling to Tecumseh and Troy.

On Tuesday, April 20, the Panthers picked up a 7-1 win over Ansonia, followed days later by a 12-8 win over Bethel. On Friday, April 23, North earned a 20-4 win over Yellow Springs on Senior Night.

In a three-team tripleheader on Saturday, April 24, North fell 10-3 to Tecumseh and 2-1 to Troy.

The Panthers will face Miami East at home on Monday, April 26, and travel to Covington on Tuesday, April 27, before finishing the week at Valley View on Saturday, May 1.

Preble Shawnee (8-10) picks up wins over Northridge, Waynesville

Preble Shawnee softball began its week with a 12-3 win over Northridge on Monday, April 19.

Sydney Lane led the Arrows at the plate with four hits with three singles and a double.

The bulk of Shawnee’s scoring came during a five-run sixth inning, led by doubles from Kendel George and Hailey Jenkins.

Roni Dearth led the Arrows on the mound, going seven innings while allowing three runs on three hits, striking out nine and walking one.

The Arrows kept the good times going with a 5-4 win over Waynesville on Thursday, April 22.

Tied 4-4 entering the bottom of the sixth, Shawnee broke the tie after Haylie Rogers drew a walk, scoring the game-winning run.

Dearth was on the mound again, lasting six innings while allowing eight hits and four runs, striking out ten and walking zero.

George led the Arrows at the plate with two hits in three at bats.

The Arrows picked up their first loss of the week against Ansonia, falling 11-1 on Friday.

Ansonia led just 2-1 after the first inning, but Preble Shawnee struggled finding offense on the evening, picking up just four hits compared to Ansonia’s 14.

Dearth took the loss for Preble Shawnee, going four innings while allowing eight runs on 11 hits, striking out five and walking zero.

Jayme Weist went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Preble Shawnee in hits.

Struggles continued on Saturday for the Arrows as they were swept by Arcanum in a doubleheader.

In game one, Shawnee fell 24-0 as Arcanum racked up 21 hits over five innings. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead with 10 runs in the first inning before capping the game off with a nine-run fourth inning.

Destiny Harvey led Preble Shawnee with two hits in two at bats.

In game two, Preble Shawnee kept things close and held a lead for most of the contest before falling late 11-8.

Leading 8-1 after three innings, the Arrows gave up seven runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth for the 11-8 final.

Dearth lasted six innings, allowing ten hits and 11 runs while striking out five.

The Arrows will begin a busy week with a road trip to Carlisle on Monday, April 26, followed by a home matchup with Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday, April 27. Shawnee will stay home against Carlisle on Wednesday, April 28, before heading on the road for games against Valley View on Thursday, April 29 and Brookville on Friday, April 30.

Twin Valley South (3-8) suffers tough week

Twin Valley South softball lost all three games this week by a combined score of 56-1.

In the Panthers first game against Tri-Village on Tuesday, South fell 14-1 behind a seven run fourth-inning from the Patriots. Tri-Village totaled 18 hits and stole 20 bases. South’s lone run came in the fourth inning.

South fell later in the week to Ansonia, 16-0, and Newton, 26-0, on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Panthers will host a three-game homestead this week, beginning with Bethel on Tuesday, April 27, followed by Covington on Wednesday, April 28, and Dixie on Thursday, April 29.

Tri-County North senior Sidney Jackson delivers a pitch on Senior Day against Yellow Springs on Friday, April 23. North won 20-4. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/04/web1_SB_TCN_YS.jpg Tri-County North senior Sidney Jackson delivers a pitch on Senior Day against Yellow Springs on Friday, April 23. North won 20-4. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald