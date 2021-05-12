North downs Shawnee, Trail

PREBLE COUNTY — Tri-County North softball wrapped up its regular season with a pair of wins over Preble Shawnee and National Trail as the Blazers picked up a win over Twin Valley South.

Tri-County North (13-9, 7-5 CCC) downs National Trail (10-9, 5-7 CCC)

The Panthers began their week with a 5-2 win over National Trail on Tuesday, May 4.

North got on the board early with a run in the first before adding another in the third.

In the fourth inning, the Panthers picked up three more runs, leading 5-1 after the inning.

The Blazers added a run in the sixth for the 5-2 final.

Sidney Jackson led the Panthers on the mound, throwing a complete seven innings and allowing eight hits, two runs (one earned) and issuing six strikeouts.

Jackson also led at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Lexi DeLong and Annie Ferguson were the only other Panthers with a hit.

For the Blazers, J’da Jackson three four innings, allowing three hits and walking five while issuing six strikeouts. Skyler Ward pitched two innings, striking out one.

At the plate, Molly Skinner, Maddie Harrison and Ward each picked up two hits, with Skinner and Haley Davidson each contributing an RBI.

National Trail defeats Twin Valley South (4-13, 0-12 CCC) 21-0

National Trail responded with a 21-0 win over Twin Valley South on Thursday, May 6.

The Blazers jumped on top of the Panthers early, racking up nine runs in the first inning before adding seven more in the second. Three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth ended the game after the fifth.

Madison Hathaway led the Blazers at the plate, pitching five innings in the run rule and striking out six.

National Trail had three players finish 2-for-3 at the plate: Jenna Petitt (triple, RBI, two runs scored), Melanie Mackie (RBI, two runs scored), Hathaway (two singles, two runs scored), and Skyler Ward (three RBIs, three runs scored).

National Trail also picked up another win later in the week, a 5-4 victory over Franklin Monroe on Saturday, May 8.

National Trail earned the No. 11 seed and will play in the Dayton 3 sectional. The Blazers will travel to No. 9 Springfield Northeastern on May 10 for a first round game. The winner will travel to No. 3 seed Milton-Union for the sectional championship on May 12. The winner moves on to the district semifinal on May 17 to play either No. 4 West Liberty-Salem, No. 19 Greenon or No. 7 Versailles.

Earlier in the week, the Panthers fell 20-1 to Miami East before splitting a doubleheader with Stivers on Saturday, May 8.

In the Dayton 1 lower bracket, No. 17 Twin Valley South will travel to No. 8 Anna on May 10 for a first round game. The winner will play either No. 5 Miami East or No. 18 Northridge in the sectional final on May 12.

Preble Shawnee (8-12, 5-6 SWBL) drops late lead against Tri-County North

Tied 2-2 through five innings, Preble Shawnee allowed four runs in the sixth inning as Tri-County North pulled off a comeback against the Arrows on Thursday, May 6.

After two scoreless innings to open the game, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the third, and the Arrows responded with two runs in the fourth.

Later tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, North’s Maddy Flory singled on a 0-1 count to score one run and begin the Panthers’ scoring stretch.

Roni Dearth took the loss for Preble Shawnee, surrendering six runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out four and walking zero.

At the plate, Harvey led the Arrows, going 2-for-3. For the Panthers, Jackson and Angelia Depoy each finished 3-for-4 as Jackson drove in two runs. In total, the Panthers racked up 12 hits compared to Shawnee’s five.

The next day, North fell 7-2 to Eaton to finish the regular season 13-9.

In Division IV, Tri-County North is the No. 7 seed and will host either No. 9 Lehman Catholic or No. 15 Franklin-Monroe in the sectional final on May 13. The winner will meet either No. 2 Mechanicsburg, No. 21 Catholic Central or No. 20 Fairlawn in the district semifinal on May 18. The district championship game is scheduled for May 21.

Preble Shawnee’s other game this week was a 20-1 win over Monroe on Tuesday, May 5.

Katie Craft was a double shy of the cycle as she connected on a single, two triples and a home run.

After four runs in the first and two more in the second, Preble Shawnee’s scoring was highlighted by a six-run third inning. In total, the Arrows picked up 20 hits.

Dearth was the winning pitcher for Preble Shawnee, going five innings and allowing one hit and one run while striking out 11 and walking one.

Preble Shawnee earned the No. 12 seed and will host No. 15 Bethel on Monday, May 10 in the Dayton 1 upper bracket. The winner will meet top-seeded Carlisle in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 12.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_TVS_Softball_5-8-21-86-ZF-1616-70110-1-001-1-1.jpg National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntsb1-1.jpg National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntsb2-1.jpg National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntsb3-1.jpg National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntsb4-1.jpg National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntsb5-1.jpg National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntsb6-1.jpg National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntsb7-1.jpg National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntsb8-1.jpg National Trail went 2-1 this week, defeating Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe while falling to Tri-County North. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb1-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb2-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb3-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb4-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb6-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb7-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb8-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb9-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb11-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb12-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb13-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb14-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb15-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb5-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnsb10-1.jpg Tri-County North defeated National Trail and Preble Shawnee before falling to Eaton last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Postseason play begins this week