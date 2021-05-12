Blazers pick up wins over North, South

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail picked up wins over Tri-County North and Twin Valley South as Preble Shawnee downed North this week.

National Trail (9-10, 6-5 CCC) ekes out 6-5 win over Tri-County North (7-13, 3-8 CCC)

A late run by National Trail proved to be the deciding factor in the Blazers’ 6-5 win over Tri-County North on Tuesday, May 4.

Tied at five in the top of the seventh, Trail’s John McLane grounded into a fielders choice on a hit to third, scoring one run.

Previously, after National Trail scored three runs in the top of the fifth, North answered with three of their own to tie things up.

Cody Webb earned the victory on the mound for National Trail, surrendering two runs on three hits over two innings, striking out four and walking one. Cameron Harrison started the game for National Trail Blazers Varsity. Harrison lasted five innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out ten.

Wyatt House and Ben Browning led the Blazers at the plate, with House going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Browning for 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Cooper Cole started the game for Tri-County North. Cole allowed five hits and four runs over 4 2/3 innings, striking out three.

Wyatt Royer and Cole all managed multiple hits for North, and Royer finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Panthers in hits.

Blazers pick up 4-0 win over Twin Valley South (12-8, 4-6 CCC)

Trail’s Michael Hollingsworth allowed threw seven strong innings to lead the Blazers past Twin Valley South on Thursday, May 6.

Hollingsworth allowed just three hits and struck out eight. Leading 1-0 after three, the Blazers scored three runs in the fourth for the 4-0 final.

Gage Miller took the loss for Twin Valley South, going six innings and allowing five hits and four runs while striking out six and walking one.

Jonathan McLane, Clay Stiner, Isaac Arnold, Ben Browning and Cameron Harrison all had one hit for the Blazers.

Mikey Crews went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Twin Valley South in hits.

The Blazers picked up a 9-3 win over Northridge the next day.

Trail opened up scoring in the first inning and took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning.

Arnold earned the win on the mound, allowing zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out four and walking one.

Arnold and McLane all collected multiple hits for National Trail, and Arnold led the Blazers with three hits in four at bats.

The Blazers will finish the season with three home games against Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, May 11, Madison on Thursday, May 13 and Brookville on Saturday, May 15.

Earlier in the week, the Panthers picked up a 3-2 win in nine innings over Miami East on Wednesday, May 5.

Grant Ulrich was the winning pitcher, going eight innings with one earned run, four hits and four strikeouts. Brayden Burkett was credited with the save.

Ulrich also delivered at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a two RBI single in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. Burkett scored the game-winning run in the ninth by grounding into a fielder’s choice.

Gearhart and Brayden Marker both were 1-for-3 with a run.

“Honestly, games like this are more satisfying than just going out there and cruising without any adversity,” South coach Cory Bassler said. “We had some really good opportunities to win the game in seven [innings] or even jump out to a bigger lead in the eighth or ninth as we loaded the bases in each inning with zero outs.”

Bassler added things didn’t always go the Panthers’ way, but they found a way to close it out.

“That’s a really solid baseball team over there and Grant [Ulrich] did a great job of going out there, keeping them off balance at the plate, and giving us a chance to win the game,” he said. “We made just enough plays and had just enough hits to get it done and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys for fighting for all nine innings.”

South will finish the season on the road against Oakwood on Wednesday, May 12.

Preble Shawnee (11-8, 8-3 SWBL) defeats Tri-County North, 5-1

Preble Shawnee played a light schedule last week, with the Arrows’ first game coming on Thursday, May 6 with a 5-1 win over Tri-County North.

Dylan Hatmaker dealt six innings on the mound for the Arrows, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out nine.

At the plate, Hatmaker also led, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Grady Hutchinson and Zane Adams both picked up multiple hits as Adams drove in two runs.

For the Panthers, Hunter Gray went 6 1/3 innings on the mound with six strikeouts. Cole was 1-for-3 with a home run and Brett Woodyard was 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

Two days later, the Arrows were swept in a doubleheader against Arcanum. Preble Shawnee fell in game one 10-4 before dropping game two 12-0.

The Arrows will finish the season at Greenville on Monday, May 10, at National Trail on Tuesday, May 11, and at Brookville on Wednesday, May 12.

North fell later in the week to Anna, 16-2, on Saturday, May 8.

The Panthers will finish the season at Valley View on Monday, May 10, and at Dixie on Wednesday, May 12.

National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntbb1-1.jpg National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntbb2-1.jpg National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntbb3-1.jpg National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntbb4-1.jpg National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntbb5-1.jpg National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntbb6-1.jpg National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_ntbb7-1.jpg National Trail picked up wins over North, South and Miami East this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnbb1-1.jpg Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnbb2-1.jpg Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnbb3-1.jpg Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnbb4-1.jpg Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnbb5-1.jpg Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnbb6-1.jpg Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnbb7-1.jpg Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_tcnbb8-1.jpg Tri-County North fell to National Trail, Preble Shawnee and Anna this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald