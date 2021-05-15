Baseball teams set to begin postseason play next week

PREBLE COUNTY — The postseason for high school baseball teams is set to begin this week.

Eaton (10-6) earned the No. 3 seed in the Division II Dayton 2 sectional and will meet No. 10 Trotwood-Madison in the sectional final on Thursday, May 20. The game will be played at Eaton High School.

The winner moves on to the district semifinal to play either No. 2 Bellbrook, No. 4 Valley View or No. 6 Oakwood on Tuesday, May 25 at Miamisburg High School.

The Division II district final is scheduled for Thursday, May 27.

In the Division III Dayton 1 sectional, Preble Shawnee (10-6) is the No. 12 seed and will travel to No. 11 Greeneview on Monday, May 17 for a first round game. The winner will play No. 6 Springfield Shawnee in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 19. The district semifinal is scheduled for Monday, May 24 to be played against either No. 3 Springfield Northeastern, No. 14 Bethel or No. 19 Dixie at Fairborn High School.

In the Dayton 3 sectional, National Trail is the No. 16 seed and will host No. 18 West Liberty-Salem in the first round on May 17. The winner plays No. 2 Mechanicsburg on May 19 in the sectional final. The district semifinal will be played on May 24 against either No. 7 Arcanum or No. 9 Anna at Eaton.

In Division IV, Twin Valley South (12-10) is the No. 4 seed in the Dayton 2 sectional and will host either No. 7 Southeastern or No. 9 Legacy Christian in the sectional final on May 19. The winner advances to the district semifinal on May 24 and will play either No. 2 Troy Christian, No. 10 Emmanuel Christian or No. 11 Catholic Central. The game will be played Troy’s Market Street Field. The district final is slated for Wednesday, May 26.

Tri-County North (7-12) is the No. 8 seed in the Dayton 1 sectional and will travel to No. 5 Franklin-Monroe on May 17 for a first round contest. The winner advances to play No. 1 Dayton Christian on May 19 in the sectional final. The winner will play either No. 3 Tri-Village, No. 6 Cedarville or No. 12 Yellow Springs in the district semifinal on May 24 at Troy’s Duke Park Legion Field. The district final is slated for May 26.

All games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. There is a $10 admission charge for sectional and district games.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

