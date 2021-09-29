Trail’s Hines earn POY honors

RICHMOND, INDIANA — Katelyn Hines completed an unbeaten season in Western Ohio Athletic Conference play to earn Medalist of the Year and lead National Trail’s girls’ golf team to a second place finish.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Lady Blazers, along with the boys team from National Trail, Preble Shawnee, and Tri-County North competed in the first-ever WOAC tournament at the Elks Country Club in Richmond.

Although the course was wet from three inches of rain in two days and the temperature was 46 degrees at tee off time, the Lady Blazers’ games stayed hot propelling them to a team score of 415.

Their effort was good for second place in the tournament and moved them into second place overall alone after being tied with Arcanum going into the tournament.

Senior Katelyn Hines completed a perfect WOAC season with the low the score of 85 (43-42). She had also had the low score in all eight of the league dual matches and the lowest 9-hole average in the conference. For these efforts she was named the Girls Medalist of the Year and first team all-league.

Senior Avery Rutan completed a fine WOAC season. She had the fourth low score of the tournament with a 101 (48-53). In addition, Rutan finished sixth overall in the individual standings, had the fourth lowest 9-hole scoring average and was named first team all-conference.

Junior Ashlynne Osborn completed her rookie golf season with a 112 (49-63) over the hilly 18-hole layout. She finished as the 11th individual in the league, had the 12th lowest scoring average and earned special mention for the conference.

Freshman Logan Baker also completed her rookie golf season with a 117 (61-56). This gave her 16th place in the tournament. She also had the 17th lowest 9-hole average for the season.

In addition to the girls’ awards, coach Gene Eyler was named Co-Coach of the Year along with Tri-Village coach Roy Lowrie.

“These fine young ladies put together an outstanding season under the pressure they faced each match,” Eyler said. “With only four on the team, each one knew her score had to count as there was no cushion having fifth or sixth players like most other teams. Add to that fact having two girls who just started playing golf in May, most observers would never have pictured this team in second place at the end of the season. This is truly the result of lots of hard work, lots of practice and dedication to the game. Congratulations on a job well done.”

Up next for the Lady Blazers is the OHSAA Division II sectional tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Stillwater Valley GC in Versailles. First tee times are 9 a.m. The top four teams and top four individuals (not on a qualifying team) will advance to the D-II District Tournament at Pipestone GC in Miamisburg, on Oct. 6.

On the boys side, National Trail finished sixth in the first WOAC tournament. Khyler Grant carded the low round for the Blazers to finish sixth overall and first team all-conference. Zachary Rutan and Nick Brubaker both shot 92 and Chris Knapp finished with 100. Justin Turner shot 103 and Fletcher Davies 104 as the non-scoring players.

Brubaker earned special mention for his efforts.

The Blazers finished 12-8 on the season in conference to end up tied for third place.

The Blazers were scheduled to return to the course on Tuesday, Sept. 28 for the Division III sectional tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Greenville.

Preble Shawnee finished fifth in the tournament shooting a 372 and tied for fifth overall with an 119- record. Colton Groh led the Arrows with an 84 in the tournament. Garrett Rader carded a 94, while Kurtis Anderson shot a 96. Ethan Woodard and Josh Miller each shot 98’s and Dane Klapper added a 103.

Woodard earned special mention for his efforts during the regular season and tournament play.

The Arrows will compete in the Division II sectional at PipeStone on Sept. 29.

Tri-County North finished seventh with a 376 and was eighth overall with a 9-11 record.

Hunter DeGrasse paced the Panthers in the tournament with an 88. Levi Pahl shot a 94, Chris Waddle carded a 95 and Ethan Fitch shot a 99. Zane Owens finished with 142.

DeGrasse and Pahl each earned first team honors. Waddle was a special mention selection.

The Panthers were scheduled to compete in the D-III sectional at Turtle Creek as well on Tuesday.

Finished WOAC play undefeated

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

