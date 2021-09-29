PREBLE COUNTY — With just weeks to go in the fall sports regular season, we take a look at scores from around the county this past week.

Football

National Trail (2-4, 2-3 WOAC) was overwhelmed in a 48-14 loss to WOAC-leading Arcanum on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Trojans began the scoring with two first-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead. The Blazers responded with a 31-yard touchdown pass from junior Burgan Hoffman to junior Gage Lesh, but Arcanum came back with another touchdown to take a 20-7 lead into the locker room.

The Trojans would go on to score three more touchdowns in the third to put the game out of reach. Trail scored once in the third off a three-yard touchdown pass from Hoffman to sophomore Logan Smith, and Acranum scored once in the fourth for the 48-14 final.

Sophomore Chase Ruebush led the Blazers with 145 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Junior Cayden Clark and sophomore Drew DeWitt finished with 65 and 61 rushing yards, respectively.

On defense, junior Ben Browning led with 10 tackles. Sophomore Jamison Watts and senior Jonathan McLane each had seven, and Clark finished with six.

The Blazers will travel to Ansonia on Friday, Oct. 1.

Tri-County North (3-3, 2-3 WOAC) was shut out in a 56-0 loss to Tri-Village on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Patriots scored 14 points each in the first two quarters before adding three touchdowns in the third quarter. An additional Tri-Village touchdown in the fourth gave way to a 56-0 final.

North was held to just 56 total yards on the night, outgained by Tri-Village’s 379 total yards.

The Panthers will host Preble Shawnee on Friday, Oct. 1.

Twin Valley South (1-5, 1-4 WOAC) suffered a home loss to Ansonia, falling 37-7 on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Tigers scored the first 37 points of the game before South got on the board with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by junior Wyatt Lakes.

The Panthers will host Dixie on Friday, Oct. 1.

Boys Soccer

Eaton (4-4-2, 3-1-1 SWBL) fell to Tri-County North 5-3 in its only game of the week.

The Eagles will host Twin Valley South on Monday, Sept. 27.

Preble Shawnee (2-6-0, 0-4-0 WOAC) fell to Newton 5-4 on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The Arrows will host Tri-County North on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and West Carrolton on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Tri-County North (6-5-0, 3-2-0 WOAC) split a pair of games this week, defeating Newton 4-1 on Thursday, Sept. 23, before falling to Centerville (Ind.) 2-1 on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Panthers will tracvel to Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and host Twin Valley South on Thursday, Sept. 30, before traveling to Miami Valley School on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Twin Valley South (5-3-1, 2-2-0 WOAC) did not play this week after a scheduled match with Preble Shawnee on Thursday, Sept. 23 was cancelled due to weather.

The Panthers will travel to Eaton on Monday, Sept. 27, and to Tri-County North on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Girls Soccer

Eaton (5-4-1, 3-2-0 SWBL) defeated Tri-County North 4-3 in its only game of the week.

The Eagles will travel to Talawanda on Saturday, Oct. 2.

National Trail (2-9-1, 0-5-1 WOAC) fell to Twin Valley South 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 21, before defeating Springfield Northwestern 3-2 on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Blazers will visit Dixie on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and host Preble Shawnee on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Preble Shawnee (5-2-3, 3-0-2 WOAC) tied Newton 3-3 in its only match of the week.

The Arrows will host Tri-County North on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and travel to National Trail on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Tri-County North (2-4-2, 1-3-2 WOAC) tied Newton 1-1 in its only match of the week.

The Panthers will travel to Preble Shawnee on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and host Twin Valley South on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Twin Valley South (9-0-1, 5-0-1 WOAC) remained unbeaten this week with a 6-1 win over National Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The Panthers will visit Catholic Central on Monday, Sept. 27, and Tri-County Notyh on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Tennis

Eaton (10-1, 4-0 SWBL) won 5-0 over Brookville on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and 3-2 over Springboro on Thursday, Sept. 23. Matches against Wilmington and Miami Valley School were postponed.

The Eagles will travel to face Oakwood on Monday, Sept. 27, and host Indian Hill on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and will compete in the SWBL Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Preble Shawnee defeated Greeneview 5-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The Arrows are scheduled to play at Milton-Union on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and at home against West Carrolton on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Volleyball

Eaton (9-3, 6-1 SWBL) picked up a pair of wins over Chaminade Julienne (25-18, 25-17, 27-25) and Valley View (25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14) this week.

The Eagles will host Preble Shawnee on Monday, Sept. 27, travel to Monroe on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and host Valley View on Thursday, Sept. 30.

National Trail (3-9, 1-6 WOAC) dropped a pair of matches this week against Arcanum (25-9, 25-13, 25-12) and Tri-Village (25-14, 25-15, 25-7).

The Blazers will host a trio of games this week against Brookville on Monday, Sept. 27, Dixie on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Ansonia on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Tri-County North (2-12, 0-7 WOAC) fell to Franklin Monroe (25-7, 25-9, 25-13) and dixie (16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16) before defeating New Miami (25-12, 25-21, 25-13).

The Panthers will visit Twin Valley South on Monday, Sept. 27, and host Newton on Tuesday, Sept. 28, before traveling to Mississinawa Valley on Thursday, Sept. 30.

By Braden Moles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

