Eaton shuts out Carlisle 37-0

EATON — For one of the few times this season, Eaton relied more on its passing game than the ground attack, and the defense remained stout as the Eagles rolled to a 37-0 win over visiting Carlisle on Friday, Oct. 8.

Eaton improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division with the win.

The Eagles, ranked No. 3 in the latest AP state poll in Division IV, have two key games remaining in the regular season. They are scheduled to travel to Valley View this Friday, Oct. 15 and will host Monroe on Week 10.

“Happy to be 1-0 (this week),” Eaton coach Brad Davis said. “Didn’t love the way we played at times, but played well enough to get a win.”

Eaton’s defense has allowed just 14 points in the last four games.

“I’m really pleased with our defensive effort,” Davis said. “The shutout, the guys are going to be happy about that.”

Junior quarterback Brock Ebright completed 19-of-29 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns, and the Eagles defense allowed the Indians offense to cross midfield only twice in the game, once coming on the final drive of the game.

Eaton rushed for 120 yards on 20 attempts with senior Aiden Williams carrying the ball 12 times for 65 yards.

The Eagles snuffed out a fake punt on the Indians first drive, which lead to a Cordis Berard five-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead with 7:12 to play in the first quarter.

Eaton made it a 14-0 game on Brayden Deem’s 33-yard touchdown reception from Ebright on a fourth-and-three play with 9:20 left in the half. It was the first varsity touchdown of Deem’s career.

Just before the half, Ebright connected with Josh Martin for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 to play, capping off a 79-yard drive.

Eaton took the first possession of the second half right down the field to make it a 28-0 game on an Ebright to Martin touchdown from 18 yards out with 7:28 to play.

Early in the fourth, the Indians were forced to punt deep in their own territory and snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety to extend the Eagles lead to 30-0 with 7:17 left in the game.

Berard added the final score of the night on a 38-yard run with 5:39 to play.

“It was a balanced effort. Good team win,” Davis said.

