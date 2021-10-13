South girls closing in on league title

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South’s girls soccer team moved on step closer to winning the program’s first-ever league title with a 1-1 draw with Newton last week.

The Panthers scored early when Makiah Newport found the back of the net on an assist from Madison Hundley with 35:20 remaining in the first half.

The lead stood until the visiting Indians scored with 19:57 left in the contest.

With the tie, South still controls its own destiny in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Panthers are 6-0-2 in WOAC play. They were scheduled to play at Preble Shawnee on Monday, Oct. 18 against the second place Arrows. A South win or a tie would clinch the title for the Panthers.

South is 11-1-2 overall.

“We gritted it out,” South coach Chad Newport said. “We’re one win away for at least splitting for league and that’s all I can ask for. I’ll take a tie with Newton. We didn’t play the best, but we didn’t lose.”

South’s boys pulled off an upset of the Indians, which handed their rival Tri-County North the WOAC title.

The Panthers earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Indians.

Jake Sarver scored twice and Gabe Wenger added the third goal.

South is now 7-5-1 overall and 3-3 in the WOAC.

In addition to playing Shawnee on Monday, both South teams are scheduled to play at Dixie on Tuesday. The boys will also play at Bethel on Thursday to close out the regular season.

