Scores From Around the County: Trail, North football pick up wins

PREBLE COUNTY — With just weeks to go in the fall sports regular season, we take a look at scores from around the county this past week.

Football

National Trail (4-5, 4-4 WOAC) edged out Twin Valley South (3-6, 3-5 WOAC) 21-15 to pick up its fourth win of the season on Friday, Oct. 15.

The Blazers got on the board first after an 80-yard touchdown run by sophomore Chase Ruebush to take a 7-0 lead. Later in the first quarter, Ruebush found the end zone again on a 46-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

After a score and a safety by the Panthers to make it 14-8, the score lasted until early in the fourth quarter when junior Cayden Clark took the ball to the house from 49 yards out to make it 21-8.

Not out of the game, however, South returned the ensuing kickoff to make it 21-15. The Panthers would get the ball back again with two minutes to go and a chance to take the lead, but Trail’s defense stood strong and kept South of the the endzone to make it a 21-15 final.

Ruebush led the Blazers with 193 rushing yards on 17 attempts, while Clark also went over 100 yards with 153 yards on 14 carries.

The Blazers will host Tri-Village and South will travel to face Tri-County North on Friday, Oct. 22, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m.

Tri-County North (4-5, 4-4 WOAC) battled Mississinawa Valley close on Friday, Oct. 15, but was able to pull out the 30-27 win to move to 4-5 on the season.

Both teams scored a touchdown in every quarter of the game, but three two-point conversions for the Panthers made all the difference in the three-point win.

The Panthers will host Twin Valley South on Friday, Oct. 22 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Eaton (9-5-2, 5-2-1 SWBL) went 1-1 on the week, defeating Brookville 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 12, before falling to Valley View 2-1 on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Eagles were scheduled to host Franklin on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The winner will go on to face Oakwood on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Tri-County North (11-5-0, 6-2-0 WOAC) won its lone game of the week over Stivers by a score of 6-3 on Monday, Oct. 11.

The Panthers were scheduled to face Brookville on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The winner will go on to face Miami East on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Girls Soccer

Eaton (7-8-1, 4-4-0 SWBL) went 1-1 on the week, defeating Brookville 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 12, before falling to Valley View 3-2 on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Eagles were scheduled to host Valley View on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner will go on to face Archbishop Alter on Thursday, Oct. 21.

National Trail (3-14-1, 0-9-1 WOAC) fell in its lone game of the week against Newton 4-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The Blazers were scheduled to play Greenon on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner will host Yellow Springs on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Tri-County North (8-6-2, 4-4-2 WOAC) won its lone game this week 3-1 over Stivers on Monday, Oct. 11.

The Panthers were scheduled to host Carlisle on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner will go on to face Waynesville on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Volleyball

National Trail (5-16, 2-9 WOAC) dropped a trio of matches this week to Legacy Christian, Dixie and Carroll.

The Blazers will play Dayton Christian at Brookville High School on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. The winner will go on to face Greeneview on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the same location.

Preble Shawnee (16-6, 10-1 WOAC) went 1-1 on the week, defeating Carlisle in straight sets (25-10, 25-12, 25-18) on Monday, Oct. 11, before falling to Chaminade Julienne in straight sets (25-12, 25-15, 25-23

The Arrows were scheduled to face Anna at Brookville High School on Monday, Oct. 18. The winner will go on to face either Arcanum or Indian Lake on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m. at the same location.

Tri-County North (2-19, 0-11 WOAC) will play Fort Loramie at Covington High School on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. The winner will go on to face Triad on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Twin Valley South (6-14, 2-9 WOAC) dropped its lone match of the week to Carlisle in straight sets (26-24, 25-10, 25-17) on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The Panthers will play either Miami East or Madison at Brookville High School on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.

Editor’s Note: Did we miss something? Submit scores online at https://www.registerherald.com/formscores or email bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com.

Eaton junior Carson Janney fires off a pass during their game against Valley View on Thursday, Oct. 14. Eaton lost 2-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_BSoc_Eaton_VV_2021_1.jpg Eaton junior Carson Janney fires off a pass during their game against Valley View on Thursday, Oct. 14. Eaton lost 2-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton junior Elijah Heggs fights with a Valley View player for the ball during their game against Valley View on Thursday, Oct. 14. Eaton lost 2-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_BSoc_Eaton_VV_2021_2.jpg Eaton junior Elijah Heggs fights with a Valley View player for the ball during their game against Valley View on Thursday, Oct. 14. Eaton lost 2-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald Eaton sophomore Carson Shepherd races down the sideline during their game against Valley View on Thursday, Oct. 14. Eaton lost 2-1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_BSoc_Eaton_VV_2021_3.jpg Eaton sophomore Carson Shepherd races down the sideline during their game against Valley View on Thursday, Oct. 14. Eaton lost 2-1. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald National Trail and Twin Valley South prepare for battle in the trenches during their game on Friday, Oct. 15. The Blazers won 21-15. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_FB_TVS_NT_2021_1.jpg National Trail and Twin Valley South prepare for battle in the trenches during their game on Friday, Oct. 15. The Blazers won 21-15. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald National Trail junior Cayden Clark (#9) races past the Twin Valley South defense during their game on Friday, Oct. 15. The Blazers won 21-15. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_FB_TVS_NT_2021_3.jpg National Trail junior Cayden Clark (#9) races past the Twin Valley South defense during their game on Friday, Oct. 15. The Blazers won 21-15. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ehs_bville5.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ehs_bvillegs1.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ehs_bvillegs2.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ehs_bvillegs3.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ehs_bvillegs4.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ehs_bvillegs5.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ehs_bvillegs6.jpg Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

Trail, North football pick up wins

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

