WOAC announces all-volleyball selections

PREBLE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference has announced all-conference volleyball teams for the 2021 season. County players are italicized.

Player of the Year – Taylor Gray, Arcanum

Coach of the Year – Chris Brewer, Tri-Village

All-Conference First Team:

Kenzie Singer, Ansonia

Katelyn Walters, Newton

Ellie Fout, Arcanum

Carlyn George, Preble Shawnee

Taylor Gray, Arcanum

Harlee Howard, Preble Shawnee

Rylee Canan, Bradford

Meghan Downing, Tri-Village

Skylar Bauman, Franklin Monroe

Maria Petry, Tri-Village

Jocelyn Hoggatt, Mississinawa Valley

Caeli Updike, Tri-Village

All-Conference Second Team

Madyson Buckingham, Ansonia

Ella Rapp, Newton

Mollie Ericksen, Arcanum

Cora Niehoff, Preble Shawnee

Abby Fike. Bradford

Korrie Woodard, Preble Shawnee

Riley Leis, Dixie

Morgan Hunt, Tri-Village

Sadie Bowser, Franklin Monroe

Madi Mead, Tri-Village

Addison Sparks, National Trail

Morgan Harrod, Twin Valley South

Special Mention Team

Kylee Winner, Ansonia

Jenna Petitt, National Trail

Haley Smith, Arcanum

Kaylee Deeter, Newton

Ramse Smith, Bradford

Olivia Thompson, Preble Shawnee

Lilli Miller, Dixie

Rilee Terry, Tri-County North

Rebecca Gilmore, Franklin Monroe

Molly Scantland, Tri-Village

Krista Miller, Mississinawa Valley

Clara Meyers, Twin Valley South

Final standings in the conference are as follows: Tri-Village (19-3 overall, 11-0 WOAC); Preble Shawnee (16-6, 10-1); Arcanum (12-9, 9-2); Newton (15-7, 8-3); Franklin Monroe (11-10, 7-4); Ansonia (9-13, 6-5); Bradford (7-15, 4-7); Mississinawa Valley (7-13, 4-7); Dixie (9-11, 3-8); National Trail (5-16, 2-9); Twin Valley South (6-14, 2-9); Tri-County North (2-19, 0-11).

Preble Shawnee’s Carlyn George (pictured) and Harlee Howard were named All Conference First Team in volleyball. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_ps_carlyn-1.jpg Preble Shawnee’s Carlyn George (pictured) and Harlee Howard were named All Conference First Team in volleyball. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald