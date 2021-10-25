WOAC announces all-volleyball selections

PREBLE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference has announced all-conference volleyball teams for the 2021 season. County players are italicized.
Player of the Year – Taylor Gray, Arcanum
Coach of the Year – Chris Brewer, Tri-Village
All-Conference First Team:
Kenzie Singer, Ansonia
Katelyn Walters, Newton
Ellie Fout, Arcanum
Carlyn George, Preble Shawnee
Taylor Gray, Arcanum
Harlee Howard, Preble Shawnee
Rylee Canan, Bradford
Meghan Downing, Tri-Village
Skylar Bauman, Franklin Monroe
Maria Petry, Tri-Village
Jocelyn Hoggatt, Mississinawa Valley
Caeli Updike, Tri-Village
All-Conference Second Team
Madyson Buckingham, Ansonia
Ella Rapp, Newton
Mollie Ericksen, Arcanum
Cora Niehoff, Preble Shawnee
Abby Fike. Bradford
Korrie Woodard, Preble Shawnee
Riley Leis, Dixie
Morgan Hunt, Tri-Village
Sadie Bowser, Franklin Monroe
Madi Mead, Tri-Village
Addison Sparks, National Trail
Morgan Harrod, Twin Valley South
Special Mention Team
Kylee Winner, Ansonia
Jenna Petitt, National Trail
Haley Smith, Arcanum
Kaylee Deeter, Newton
Ramse Smith, Bradford
Olivia Thompson, Preble Shawnee
Lilli Miller, Dixie
Rilee Terry, Tri-County North
Rebecca Gilmore, Franklin Monroe
Molly Scantland, Tri-Village
Krista Miller, Mississinawa Valley
Clara Meyers, Twin Valley South
Final standings in the conference are as follows: Tri-Village (19-3 overall, 11-0 WOAC); Preble Shawnee (16-6, 10-1); Arcanum (12-9, 9-2); Newton (15-7, 8-3); Franklin Monroe (11-10, 7-4); Ansonia (9-13, 6-5); Bradford (7-15, 4-7); Mississinawa Valley (7-13, 4-7); Dixie (9-11, 3-8); National Trail (5-16, 2-9); Twin Valley South (6-14, 2-9); Tri-County North (2-19, 0-11).