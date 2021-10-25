WOAC announces all-conference XC teams

PREBLE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference has announced all conference teams for the 2021 season. County players are italicized.

Boys Cross Country

Runner of the Year – Seth Coker, Newton

Coach of the Year – Aubrey Hughes, Newton

All-Conference First Team

Matthew Lee, Ansonia

Andrew Thornhill, Ansonia

Jacob Rice, Arcanum

Jaden Vorhis, Dixie

Aaron Crist, Franklin Monroe

Ethan Murphy, National Trail

Seth Coker, Newton

Robert Ingle, Newton

Clint Shellenberger, Newton

Aaron Cole, Twin Valley South

Team Scores: Newton – 48; Franklin Monroe – 64; Arcanum – 67; Ansonia – 68; Tri-County North – 129; Dixie – 140; Tri-Village – 170.

Girls Cross Country

Runner of the Year – Taylee Woodbury, Mississinawa Valley

Coach of the Year – John Junkins, Arcanum

All-Conference First Team

Peyton Billenstein, Ansonia

Kylee Freeman, Arcanum

Arianne Garrison, Arcanum

Brooklyn Miras, Arcanum

Lydia Shannon, Arcanum

Hailey Unger, Arcanum

Austy Miller, Bradford

Zoe Brookey, Franklin Monroe

Taylee Woodbury, Mississinawa Valley

McKenna Downing, Newton

Team Scores: Arcanum – 23; Bradford – 69; Franklin Monroe – 70; Ansonia – 80; Preble Shawnee – 106.

