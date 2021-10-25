WOAC announces all-conference XC teams

PREBLE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference has announced all conference teams for the 2021 season. County players are italicized.
Boys Cross Country
Runner of the Year – Seth Coker, Newton
Coach of the Year – Aubrey Hughes, Newton
All-Conference First Team
Matthew Lee, Ansonia
Andrew Thornhill, Ansonia
Jacob Rice, Arcanum
Jaden Vorhis, Dixie
Aaron Crist, Franklin Monroe
Ethan Murphy, National Trail
Seth Coker, Newton
Robert Ingle, Newton
Clint Shellenberger, Newton
Aaron Cole, Twin Valley South
Team Scores: Newton – 48; Franklin Monroe – 64; Arcanum – 67; Ansonia – 68; Tri-County North – 129; Dixie – 140; Tri-Village – 170.
Girls Cross Country
Runner of the Year – Taylee Woodbury, Mississinawa Valley
Coach of the Year – John Junkins, Arcanum
All-Conference First Team
Peyton Billenstein, Ansonia
Kylee Freeman, Arcanum
Arianne Garrison, Arcanum
Brooklyn Miras, Arcanum
Lydia Shannon, Arcanum
Hailey Unger, Arcanum
Austy Miller, Bradford
Zoe Brookey, Franklin Monroe
Taylee Woodbury, Mississinawa Valley
McKenna Downing, Newton
Team Scores: Arcanum – 23; Bradford – 69; Franklin Monroe – 70; Ansonia – 80; Preble Shawnee – 106.