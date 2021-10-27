Season ends for county cross country teams

CEDARVILLE — The season came to an end for the cross country teams from National Trail, Tri-County and Twin Valley South this past weekend at the Division III district meet.

The top seven girls teams and 28 individuals moved on in the girls race, while the top eight boys teams and 32 individuals qualified for the regional meet.

The district meet was held Saturday, Oct. 23 at Cedarville University.

In the Division III girls race no county team had enough runners to score as a team.

For Tri-County North, Amiyah Singleton was 70th and Carley Landis was 118th.

For National Trail, Paige Lee was 73rd, Gretchen Murphy was 75th and Judith Denlinger was 79th.

For Twin Valley South, Brooklynn Grover was 121st and Allison Cole was 124th.

In the boys Division III race, Tri-County North was 20th with 510 points. Jonny Landis was 48th, Hunter Pahl 103rd, Alex Mackellar 121st, Aaron Shellabarger 125th, Ethan Brueggemann 155th and Reese Horn was 171st.

For National Trail, Ethan Murphy was 43rd, Caleb Gilland was 117th and Joel Hunt was 132nd.

For Twin Valley South, Aaron Cole finished 54th, Elliott Voge was 139th and Matthew DeHart was 156th.

National Trail's Ethan Murphy finished 43rd in the Division III district cross country race on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Cedarville. Tri-County North's Amiyah Singleton finished 70th in the Division III district cross country race on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Cedarville.

