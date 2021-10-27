South, Trail football secure playoff spots

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton and Preble Shawnee volleyball each secured sectional titles as tournament games continue for county teams.

Football

Despite a 43-7 loss to Tri-Village to close out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 22, National Trail (4-6) was able to sneak into the playoffs beginning this weekend.

Against the Patriots, the Blazers allowed 43 unanswered points before ending the shutout with a 75-yard touchdown run by sophomore Chase Ruebush in the fourth quarter to make the final 43-7.

Ruebush led the Blazers on the ground with 126 yards on 16 carries. Junior Ben Browning led on defense with 10 tackles, followed closely by junior Gaje Lesh with nine and juniors Brodie Strawser and Jordan Heck each with seven.

No. 15-ranked National Trail in Division VI, Region 26, will travel to face No. 2 Allen East (7-3) on Saturday, Oct. 30 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

With a playoff spot on the line, Twin Valley South (4-6) defeated Tri-County North (4-6) 28-20 on Friday, Oct. 22, the first time South has won in the rivalry game since 2009.

“Pretty much all year long we’d had an eye on this since they put the game in the last part of the season where it should be,” South coach Chris Fogle told The Register-Herald. “The kids were focused all week, wanting to bring home the trophy, doing something they never had done.”

North led 14-8 after the first quarter and 20-14 after the third, but 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter by South gave them the 28-20 win to secure a playoff spot this weekend.

As the No. 16 seed in Division VII, Region 28, the Panthers will travel to face No. 1 Marion Local (10-0) on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

“All my kids stood out,” Fogle said. “For my seniors, this is a big win for them. They’ve never been – their best record was 4-6, so this is the best record we’ve had for quite some time, and going from 1-9 last year to 4-6 this year, my kids all played a great game.

Volleyball

No. 3 Eaton (19-5) defeated No. 13 Belmont in straight sets 25-5, 25-6, 25-2 on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and quelled No. 6 Ross 25-12, 25-21, 25-15 on Saturday, Oct. 23 to win a sectional title. The Eagles will play No. 4 Chaminade Julienne at Lebanon High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 15 National Trail fell to No. 2 Dayton Christian 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to finish its season. The Blazers finished their season with a 5-17 record.

No. 5 Preble Shawnee (18-6) defeated No. 10 Anna (25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23) on Monday, Oct. 18, and No. 8 Indian Lake (25-23, 25-18, 25-19) on Saturday, Oct. 23 to secure a sectional title. The Arrows will play No. 4 Miami East on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Brookville High School.

After receiving a first-round bye, No. 12 Twin Valley South fell to No. 4 Miami East in straight sets 25-11, 25-5, 25-5 on Saturday, Oct. 23 to end the season. The Panthers finished their season with a 6-15 record.

No. 23 Tri-County North fell to No. 1 Fort Loramie 25-8, 25-6, 25-4 on Thursday, Oct. 21 to end the season. The Panthers finished the season with a 2-20 record.

Boys Soccer

No. 10 Eaton defeated No. 12 Franklin 3-0 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 19, before suffering a 6-0 loss to No. 1 Oakwood on Saturday, Oct. 23 to end its season. The Eagles finished the season with a 10-6-2 record.

After receiving a first-round bye, No. 21 Preble Shawnee fell to No. 3 Bethel 10-0 on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Arrows finished their season with a 4-13-0 record.

After receiving a first-round bye, No. 15 Twin Valley South fell to No. 8 Greeneview 4-1 on Saturday, Oct. 23 to end its season. The Panthers finished with a 7-9-1 record.

Girls Soccer

No. 7 Eaton picked up a 3-1 win over No. 9 Valley View on Monday, Oct. 18 to begin tournament play before ending its season with a 3-0 loss to No. 1 Archbishop Alter on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Eagles finished their season with an 8-9-1 record.

No. 23 National Trail fell to No. 4 Greenon 6-0 on Monday, Oct. 18 to end the season. The Blazers finished the year with a 3-15-1 record.

After receiving a first-round bye, No. 13 Preble Shawnee fell to No. 10 Dayton Christian 2-1 to end the season. The Arrows finished the season with a 10-5-2 record.

No. 16 Tri-County North picked up a 4-1 win over No. 18 Carlisle on Monday, Oct. 18 before suffering an 8-0 loss to No. 2 Waynesville on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Panthers finished the season with an 8-6-2 record.

Tri-County North senior Brett Woodyard takes the ball during their game against Twin Valley South on Friday, Oct. 22. South won 28-20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_FB_TCN_TVS_2021_1.jpg Tri-County North senior Brett Woodyard takes the ball during their game against Twin Valley South on Friday, Oct. 22. South won 28-20. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Twin Valley South junior Caiden Kingsley takes a handoff during their game against Tri-County North on Friday, Oct. 22. South won 28-20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_FB_TCN_TVS_2021_2.jpg Twin Valley South junior Caiden Kingsley takes a handoff during their game against Tri-County North on Friday, Oct. 22. South won 28-20. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Twin Valley South sophomore Cais Kingsley runs the ball as Tri-County North senior Darryn Shellabarger closes in during their game on Friday, Oct. 22. South won 28-20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_FB_TCN_TVS_2021_3.jpg Twin Valley South sophomore Cais Kingsley runs the ball as Tri-County North senior Darryn Shellabarger closes in during their game on Friday, Oct. 22. South won 28-20. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Twin Valley South senior Logan Pierce throws up the “W” after South’s 28-20 win over Tri-County North on Friday, Oct. 22. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_FB_TCN_TVS_2021_5.jpg Twin Valley South senior Logan Pierce throws up the “W” after South’s 28-20 win over Tri-County North on Friday, Oct. 22. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald Twin Valley South celebrates after its first win over Tri-County North since 2009. South won 28-20 on Friday, Oct. 22. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_FB_TCN_TVS_2021_6.jpg Twin Valley South celebrates after its first win over Tri-County North since 2009. South won 28-20 on Friday, Oct. 22. Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald

