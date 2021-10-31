Eagles, Arrows finish regular season in AP Poll

PREBLE COUNTY — The high school football regular season has reached its end, and multiple Preble County teams have made their mark in their respective divisions and regions thus far this year.

Eaton, with a 9-1 record as of Thursday, Oct. 28, won the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division with a 6-1 conference record. In addition to leading the conference, the Eagles are well represented in state polls and rankings.

Eaton fell to sixth (from third) in the AP Ohio High School Division IV Football poll (released Monday, Oct. 25) with 64 points. The Eagles trail Van Wert, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, Beloit West Branch, Bloom-Carroll and Cincinnati Wyoming. The Eagles also received one first-place vote, one of three teams to receive a first-place vote.

In the OHSAA football computer ratings, the Eagles finished second in Region 16 with 24.9040 points. Number one in the region, Cincinnati Wyoming, finished with 28.1005. The Eagles hosted No. 15 in the region, Oakwood, on Friday, Oct. 29.

Preble Shawnee finished the regular season undefeated and won the Western Ohio Athletic Conference outright. The Arrows are also part of the AP Division V poll, moving up to No. 9 (from 10) in the most recent poll with 46 points. In addition, Preble Shawnee received one first-place vote, the only team to receive one other than Kirtland, who is first in the AP Poll with 176 points and received 17 first-place votes.

In Region 20, the Arrows finished third with 19.4000 points. Preble Shawnee, only team in the region to finish undefeated, trailed Roger Bacon (21.3951) and Cincinnati Taft (25.5513). The Arrows were scheduled to host No. 14 in the region, Greenon, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Other county teams to finish the season with a playoff berth included National Trail (4-6) and Twin Valley South (4-6).

The Blazers finished with a 4-6 record but snuck in at No. 15 in Division VI, Region 24. Trail was scheduled to play at the No. 2 in the region, Allen East, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

South defeated Tri-County North (4-6) 28-20 on Friday, Oct. 22 to secure a playoff berth, winning a tiebreaker over North due to the head-to-head win to earn the No. 16 seed in Division VII, Region 28. South was scheduled to travel to the No. 1 seed in the region, undefeated Marion Local, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Eaton (9-1) and Preble Shawnee (10-0) were ranked in the most recent AP high school football polls to end the regular season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_FB_Dixie_PS_2021_9-1.jpg Eaton (9-1) and Preble Shawnee (10-0) were ranked in the most recent AP high school football polls to end the regular season. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald