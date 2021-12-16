Eaton 7th at Firebird Classic; Shawnee 15th at Edgewood

KETTERING AND TRENTON — Eaton, Preble Shawnee and Tri-County North’s wrestling teams opened the season this past weekend.

Eaton placed seventh at the Firebird Classic hosted by Fairmont High School on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Eagles, with three individual runner-ups, tallied 186 points. Upper Arlington (286) and Marysville (256.5) finished first and second.

Placing second for Eaton was Dominic Isaacs (144 pounds), Trenton Dungan (175) and Matt Michael (215).

Logan Littrell (126) and Zac Shaffer (285) each placed third.

Jack Creech finished fourth at 190 pounds, while Lucas Abner was fifth at 120 pounds.

Caleb Risner was sixth at 113, Ben Charles was seventh at 157 and Elijah Thacker was eighth at 150.

Isaacs finished 4-1 with all four wins coming by pin.

Dungan went 3-2 on the day and Michael was 3-1.

For Preble Shawnee, the Arrows placed 15th at the Edgewood Invitational with 65 points, while North finished 25th with four points.

Brayden Doran finished third at 157 pounds for the Arrows.

Riley Stevenson placed fourth at 175 pounds.

Eaton will travel to Chaminade Julienne on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Preble Shawnee will travel to Dixie on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and will compete in Mohawk Invitational at Middletown Madison on Saturday.

North is scheduled to compete at Versailles on Saturday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

