Trail, North earn win over county rivals

PREBLE COUNTY — Several county versus county matchups were held during the fifth week of the high school softball season, which also had a team earn its first win of the season.

Eagles suffer first league loss

EATON – Eaton had a busy week playing five games. The Eagles started the week with a pair of wins, but dropped their last three games, including suffering their first league loss of the season.

The Eagles downed host Franklin 15-8 on Tuesday, April 12.

Eaton jumped out to a 12-1 lead after 3 ½ innings only to have the Wildcats close to within 12-8 before adding three runs late to secure the win.

Six players had two or more hits for Eaton. Olivia Baumann was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a home run. Allison Mowen added three hits, including a home run and drove in two, while scoring three times from the leadoff spot. Anna Kramer had two hits and two RBIs. Macy Wright collected two hits and two RBIs and Abbie Bryant added two hits. Bailey Jerdon also drove in a pair.

On Thursday, the Eagles defeated Brookville 10-0 in six innings to improve to 4-0 in the SWBL.

Mowen led the way going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs. Bryant had three hits and drove in a pair.

Eaton led 3-0 after two and 8-0 after three before scoring twice in the sixth to secure the win.

The next day was different story for the Eagles as a late rally fell short and they suffered a 12-10 setback to Brookville.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 9-0 lead after 2 ½ innings.

The Eagles chipped away scoring a run in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth to make it an 11-8 game. Eaton closed to within 11-10 in the sixth and had the tying and go ahead runs on base but couldn’t push either across the plate.

The loss was Eaton’s first in league play.

Bryant had two hit and two RBIs. Gracie Copper was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Kramer added two hits and drove in two runs, while Lexi Mogan had a hit and three RBIs. Kendall Miller and Wright each had two hits.

On Saturday, Eaton dropped both games of a doubleheader to Talawanda, falling 9-8 and 13-2 in six innings. Kramer hit her first home run of the season in game one as Eaton tried to rally from an 6-1 deficit.

Trail blanks South

NEW PARIS – National Trail pounded out 11 hits and Jenna Petitt hit a two-run homer to end the game in run-rule fashion as the Blazers shutout Twin Valley South, 10-0.

Trail scored once in the first, three in the third, two in fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Jeleah Coffey, Haley Davidson, Petitt and Skyler Ward each had two hits for Trail. Ward and Petitt each drove in two runs.

On Thursday, Trail suffered a 6-4 setback at Arcanum.

Ward was 2-for4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs.

North topples Shawnee

LEWISBURG – Tri-County North led from start to finish as they handed Preble Shawnee a 6-1 defeat on Tuesday, April 12.

The Panthers scored once in the first and second innings, then added two in the third and single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Shawnee’s lone run came in the fifth.

Angelia Depoy, Natalie Lefeld, Hannah Webster and Makenzie Lykins each had two hits for the Panthers. Kora Lykins drove in a pair of runs.

On Thursday, Shawnee dropped an 8-3 decision to Bradford.

The Arrows closed out the week with a 19-2 win over Cincinnati Deer Park for their first win of the season.

Roni Dearth was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Tara Halpin added two hits, score twice and drove in four. Sally White was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Bethany Deaton and Hailey Jenkins each added two hits.

The Arrows scored six in the first, two in the second, eight in the third and three in the fourth as they pounded out 16 hits.

North ended the week with a 4-1 loss to Franklin Monroe.

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

