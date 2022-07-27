Eaton athletes honored by SWBL

EATON — Eaton’s baseball and softball teams capped off a successful spring with trips to the district finals and regional semifinals.

Several players earned all-league honors along the way.

In baseball, Eaton had the coach of the year and pitcher of the year in the West Division, while placing four players on first team.

Brady Rice led the Eagles to their first regional appearance since 1991 and as well as league title since 2013, as was selected as the pitcher of the year.

Bob Ebright, in his first season, was tabbed as coach of the year.

Earning first team honors were Talon Borders (Carlisle), Carson Brower (Eaton), Gavin Degroat (Valley View), Brock Ebright (Eaton), Sam Fullenkamp (Brookville), Bryce Gill (Carlisle), Brady Rice (Eaton), Brendon Rowe (Carlisle) and Theo Winings (Eaton).

Second team picks were Brandon Cokeley (Carlisle), Grady Combs (Madison), Josh Cooper (Brookville), Brady Davis (Eaton), Kolby Millard (Carlisle), Luke Scholler (Valley View), Aaron Stidham (Carlisle), Luke Watkins (Valley View), Brody Webb (Brookville).

Earning honorable mention honors went to Holden Caplinger (Valley View), Grant Chaney (Carlisle), Tyler Murphy (Madison), Christian Reyna (Eaton), Brandon Waggoner (Brookville).

In softball, Eaton had two players earn first team while finishing second in the West Division and reaching the district final for the first straight season.

Carlisle swept the coach, player, and pitcher of the year awards.

Tom Sheldon was coach of the year, while Savannah Brown was the pitcher of the year and Kaylee Lawson was player of the year.

First team honors went to Alyssa Badger (Madison), Olivia Baumann (Eaton), Savannah Brown (Carlisle), Isabella Holp (Brookville), Kaylee Lawson (Carlisle), Chyla Miller (Carlisle), Sidney Morris (Carlisle), Allison Mowen (Eaton) and Kaitlyn Rediger (Brookville).

Second team selections were Abbie Bryant (Eaton), Grace Burton (Brookville), Ashlyn Chatterton (Carlisle), Melina Davidson (Brookville), Alaina Eldridge (Carlisle), Emily Eversole (Valley View), Kara Gardner (Brookville), Anna Kramer (Eaton) and Savannah Young (Madison).

Earning honorable mention was Abby Edds (Brookville), Reina Frame (Valley View), Kenlee Goins (Carlisle), Kendall Miller (Eaton) and Morgan Priest (Madison).

In the East Division for baseball, Bellbrook’s Jon Veenters was tabbed as coach of the year. Franklin’s Pierce Bauerle was player of the year and Bellbrook’s Ethan Jenkins was selected as the pitcher of the year.

First team honors went to Pierce Bauerle (Franklin), Alex Bemis (Monroe), Evan Fry (Franklin), Ethan Jenkins (Bellbrook), Bennett LaPalm (Bellbrook), Nathan Lloyd (Oakwood), Aiden Sargent (Monroe), Joe Stone (Waynesville), and Bryce Swoll (Franklin).

Earning second team honors were Dominick Clark (Waynesville), Will Culbertson (Bellbrook), Josh Fester (Oakwood), Caleb Fugate (Bellbrook), Ryan Holmes (Monroe), Brayden Hubbell (Bellbrook), Ben Moreira (Oakwood), Jaxon Rudd (Franklin), Isaac Squire (Waynesville).

Honorable mention picks were Ian Ganow (Oakwood), Matthew Herper (Monroe), Jordan Hipsher (Franklin), Logan Rainwaters (Waynesville) and Benton Yoxtheimer (Bellbrook).

In the East Division for softball, Waynesville swept coach, player, and pitcher of the year honors.

Todd Jett was the coach of the year while Amanda Tudela was selected as pitcher of the year and Kylie Bailey was player of the year.

First team selections were Kylie Bailey (Waynesville), Sarah Brooks (Franklin), Ava Hallows (Waynesville), Allie Hess (Bellbrook), Hazel Moon (Monroe), Chasidy Stewart (Bellbrook), Gracie Taylor (Oakwood), Amanda Tudela (Waynesville), and Tori Winstead (Franklin).

Earning second team honors were Maddie Almeter (Waynesville), Gretchen Dineen (Monroe), Susan Gray (Franklin), Emma Green (Franklin), Mallory Hovarth (Bellbrook), Ashley Luken (Waynesville), Katie McKeehan (Waynesville), Lauren Rieger (Waynesville), and Josie Whitt (Franklin).

Honorable mention picks were Sydney Burchfield (Bellbrook), Katelynn Eckley (Waynesville), Camden Greear (Oakwood), Shelby Lamb (Franklin), and Kendall Saplis (Monroe).

Girls’ basketball

Eaton landed three players on the first team after finishing second in the SWBL West Division and winning a district title for the first time in program history.

Valley View’s Claire Henson earned player of the year honors. Valley View’s Steve Dickson and Brookville’s Stephany Hawkins shared coach of the year honors.

Earning first team honors were Olivia Baumann (Eaton), Ella Campbell (Madison), Claire Henson (Valley View), Riley Hodson (Valley View), Kaylee Lawson (Carlisle), Allison Mowen (Eaton), Ellie Reed (Valley View), Malerie Ross (Brookville), Lily Shepherd (Eaton) and Kylie Wells (Madison).

Honorable mention picks were Ella Ferguson (Valley View), Ashlee Haupt (Brookville), Jillian McIntosh (Carlisle), Kendall Miller (Eaton) and Megan Phelps (Madison).

In the East Division, Bellbrook’s Jason Tincher was named Coach of the Year and Taylor Scohy was selected as the Player of the year.

First team picks were Isabella Cassoni (Waynesville), Ashley Frantz (Bellbrook), Olivia Grant (Oakwood), Kelley Griffin (Bellbrook), Alayna Meyer (Bellbrook), Emma Neff (Oakwood), Dreann Pryce (Bellbrook), Taylor Scohy (Bellbrook), Alexei Van Schaik (Waynesville) and Emma Whitaker (Waynesville).

Honorable mention selections were Sophia Aldridge (Franklin), Cadence Boyd (Monroe), Emme Greely (Waynesville), Sadie Knostman (Oakwood), Olivia Trusty (Bellbrook).

Boys’ basketball

Eaton used its first league championship since 1999 to garner coach of the year and two first team selections in the SWBL West Division.

In the West Division, Eaton coach Sean Sims was named co-coach of the year along with Carlisle’s John Giles.

Player of the Year honors went to Connor Smith.

First team honors went to Ramy Ahmed (Eaton), Bayden Boston (Brookville), JT Ferguson (Valley View), Dayne Hill (Valley View), Blake Lawson (Carlisle), Nathan Lightcap (Brookville), Beau Miller (Eaton), Tyler Murphy (Madison), Dontai Pendleton (Madison) and Connor Smith (Carlisle).

Honorable mention picks were Sammy Dafler (Brookville), Christian Reyna (Eaton), Brendon Rowe (Carlisle), Roman Stanley (Madison), Micah Valenti (Valley View).

In the East Division Oakwood’s Paul Stone was named Coach of the Year while Co-Player of the Year honors went to Will Maxwell (Oakwood), and Noah Rich (Franklin).

Pierce Bauerle (Franklin), Jack Epley (Oakwood), Nick Hitchcock (Monroe), Carson Labensky (Bellbrook), Will Maxwell (Oakwood), Josh Mitchell ( Waynesville), Nate Paarlberg (Franklin), Gabe Pavlak (Bellbrook), Noah Rich (Franklin), Keon Wright (Oakwood),

Honorable Mention selections were Isaiah Bales (Franklin), Drew Diorio (Bellbrook), Isaac Elliott (Waynesville), Gavin Pryor (Oakwood), Drew Taylor (Monroe)

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

