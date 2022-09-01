Eaton splits with St. Henry, Talawanda

EATON — Eaton’s volleyball team continued a tough non-league portion of its scheduled to begin the season by hosting state-power St. Henry and traveling to Talawanda last week.

The Eagles came away with a split after falling to the Redskins in straight sets on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and beating the Brave in four sets on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Against St. Henry the Eagles fell 25-13, 25-20 and 25-11 to suffer their first loss of the young season.

Senior Olivia Baumann led the team with seven kills. Senior Lily Shepherd added five and junior Ellie Wilson chipped in with five.

Senior Bailey Jerdon led the team with17 assists.

Against Talawanda, Eaton won 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17.

Baumann led the team with 20 kills and 14 digs.

Wilson collected 15 kills and seven digs.

Jerdon had 42 assists and 12 digs.

Shepherd added nine kills and Elise Hewitt had 23 digs.

Eaton, now 2-1, was scheduled to begin league play this week. They were to host Franklin on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will entertain Bellbrook in a key SWBL cross-over match on Thursday, Sept. 1.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb1.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb2.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb3.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald Eaton senior Olivia Baumann returns a serve, as Paige Pitsinger looks on, during the Eagles match with St. Henry on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Eaton fell in straight sets to the Redskins for its first loss of the season. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb4.jpg Eaton senior Olivia Baumann returns a serve, as Paige Pitsinger looks on, during the Eagles match with St. Henry on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Eaton fell in straight sets to the Redskins for its first loss of the season. Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb5.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb6.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb7.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald Eaton’s Lily Shepherd goes for an attack during the Eagles match with St. Henry on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Eaton suffered a loss in three sets. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb8.jpg Eaton’s Lily Shepherd goes for an attack during the Eagles match with St. Henry on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Eaton suffered a loss in three sets. Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb9.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb10.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb11.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb12.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb13.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/09/web1_ehsvb14.jpg Kathy Kerler Mowen | The Register-Herald

Eagles scheduled to begin SWBL play this week

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr