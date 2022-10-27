Season ends for soccer, volleyball teams

PREBLE COUNTY — The soccer and volleyball seasons came to end last week for several Preble County teams.

In boys’ soccer, Southwestern Buckeye League West Division champion Eaton fell to No. 3 seed Chaminade Julienne 5-1 in a Division II sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The Eagles, the No. 6 seed, opened tournament play with a 1-0 win over Valley View on Monday, Oct. 17.

In Division III, Twin Valley South won its first-round game 3-1 of Miami Valley on Monday, Oct. 17. The Panthers fell in the sectional final 5-0 to top-seed Legacy Christian on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Preble Shawnee dropped a 2-1 contest to No. 15 Springfield Northeastern on a late penalty kick in its first-round game.

Tri-County North faced off with No. 2 seed Yellow Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the sectional final and suffered a 10-0 setback.

In girls’ soccer, Western Ohio Athletic Conference champion Preble Shawnee, had its season end with a 1-0 loss to Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the first round of the Division III sectional.

Eaton began Division II sectional play with a 6-0 win over Dayton Belmont on Tuesday, Oct. 18. In the sectional final the Eagles fell to No. 1 seed Waynesville, the reigning Division III state champion, 8-0, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Tri-County North topped Northeastern 1-0 in overtime to begin Division III sectional play on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Panthers season ended on Saturday, Oct. 22 with an 8-0 loss to tradition soccer power Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Twin Valley South suffered a 2-0 loss at Bethel on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the first round of the Division III sectional.

National Trail had its season end in a Division III sectional final at Miami East. The Blazers fell 7-1 to the Vikings on Saturday, Oct. 22.

In volleyball, Twin Valley South has its season end with a 25-5, 25-6, 25-15 loss to No. 3 seed Jackson Center on Monday, Oct. 17 in a Division IV first round game at Arcanum High School.

National Trail won the first set of its Division IV sectional final against No. 6 seed Southeastern but couldn’t maintain that pace in falling to the Jets 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Arcanum.

In Division III, Tri-County North’s season ended with a straight set loss to No. 6 seed Tri-Village 25-4, 25-9, 25-5 in a Brookville sectional final.

Eaton's Tanner Dungan battles for possession of the ball during the Eagles first round tournament game against Valley View. Eaton defeated the Spartans 1-0 on Monday, Oct. 17, to advance to the sectional final, where they fell to Chaminade Julienne 5-1. Eaton's Kurstyn Pitsinger controls the ball during the Eagles opening round tournament game against Belmont on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Eaton won 6-0 and advanced to the secional final against Waynesville. Eaton fell to the Spartans 8-0. Preble Shawnee's Jaelyn Whisman (7) battles for possession of the ball during the Arrows first round tournament game on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Shawnee dropped a 1-0 decision to Dayton Christian.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

