Blazer boys win, girls drop pair

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s boys’ basketball team moved above the .500 mark with a key Western Ohio Athletic Conference win on Friday, Dec. 9, at Mississinawa Valley, 57-48.

The Blazers got off to a quick start then held on in the second half for its third win of the season.

Kellen Laird had 17 first half points on his way to 23 to lead the Blazers. Nick Brubaker had 11 in the first half on his way to a season high 15 points. Logan Smith had 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds and drilled a key second half three-pointer to help secure the win.

Seniors Gaje Lesh and Hunter White also contributed big second half baskets, while Bryce Thompson and Tyler Lesh battled the much bigger Blackhawk front court to grab late rebounds.

With the win, Trail improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the WOAC.

The Blazers were scheduled to play Brookville on Tuesday, Dec. 13. They will host Preble Shawnee on Friday, Dec. 16 and Carlisle on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Lady Blazers didn’t fare as well as the boys’ team, dropping a pair of games, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

Trail was held scoreless in the second quarter in a 62-22 loss to visiting Northeastern (Ind.) on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Down 18-11 after the first quarter, the Blazers were outscored 18-0 in the second quarter and 16-5 in the third.

Ashlynne Osborne led the Blazers with 12 points and four rebounds. Josie Stiner and Morgan House each added five.

The second and third quarter proved costly for a second straight game as the Blazers were outscored 29-13 in the middle quarters in a 60-31 loss to Mississinawa Valley on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Osborne led the way with 10 points and three assists. Maddie Harrison added eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

Trail, now 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the WOAC, is scheduled to play at Preble Shawnee on Thursday, Dec. 15 and at Twin Valley South on Saturday, Dec. 17.

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

