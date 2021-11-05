WEST ALEXANDRIA — James Duayne Sewell, of West Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at Brookhaven Retirement Community in Brookville, Ohio. He was born on Sept. 9, 1940.

He was the son of James Franklin and Grace L. Sewell. He is survived by his wife Susan (Sue) with whom he has been with for 60 years and married to for 59 years; his two daughters both of West Alexandria, Amy (Jim) Pemberton and Jennifer (David) Guehring. Duayne and Sue are blessed with 10 grandchildren: Lance (Tyler) Pemberton, Annah (Mason) Kuykendoll, Nick (Leah) Guehring, James (Heather) Pemberton, Jody Guehring, Dylan Guehring, Zach Guehring, Hannah Pemberton, Mikal Pemberton and Shyanne Guehring; 11 great-grandchildren: Ryleigh, Cora, Jayden, Braelyn, Emmett, Jaxson, Cameryn, Benji, Willa, Sully and Baby Quinn due December 2021; as well as close family friends Ron, Shari Kiracofe and family, Donna Sue Donohoo, and Jim and Carol Hoskins.

Duayne was very active in the West Alexandria community. He served on the West Alexandria Fire Department for 35 years before retiring as a captain. He was a founding member of the West Alexandria EMS as well. He kept score for the Twin Valley South boys’ basketball program for 40 years along with keeping score for tournament games at UD arena for those 40 years as well. He also kept the clock for Twin Valley South football for 40 years.

Duayne was a 60-year member of King Hiram Lodge F & AM #88 where he served as a past master and many years as the secretary. He was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star Farmersville Chapter #155. Duayne served as Worthy Patron of Gleaners Chapter and Farmersville Chapter many times over the years starting in 1975. He served the Grand Chapter of Ohio as the Grand Chaplain in 2013. His love of the Order of Eastern Star has shown through all 50 years that he was a member. Duayne was an avid bowler. He bowled in leagues at Preble Lanes/Southwestern Bowl for many years and serving as secretary for a few of the leagues as well. Duayne also umpired high school boys’ baseball for a number of years. Duayne was a pony league coach in West Alexandria as well. He assisted in coaching for his granddaughter’s softball team as well with his daughter Amy and her husband Jim. Duayne enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play soccer, football, softball, basketball, and baseball. Duayne loved watching his Cincinnati Reds play and his Cleveland Browns. He loved going to The Ohio State University Football games with friends Joe, Carolyn, Fred, Ann, Denise, and Robben. He was a die-hard fan of all.

Duayne retired from GM after 34 years and then decided to become a substitute school bus driver in 1996, then a full-time bus driver from 2001 until retiring in 2010 from Twin Valley South.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the St. John Church, 20 E. South Street in West Alexandria, with Pastor Mearl Hodges officiating. Services will also include Masonic & Eastern Star services. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Duayne’s honor may be made to West Alexandria EMS or Ohio Valley Hospice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.