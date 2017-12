Letters to Santa: National Trail Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a smart and learn play kitchen. And a doll house with an elevator.

Love,

Mira

Dear Santa,

I want a big walking dinosaur that roars and walks and a two headed dragon that has two heads.

Love, Zaedyn

Dear Santa,

I love candy. I want toys and a choo choo train.

Love, Mikaelah

Dear Santa,

I want a toy gun. I want a pigg book and a snowman book.

Love, Roscoe

Dear Santa,

I want some presents like a wand I saw on tv.

Love, Autumn

Dear Santa,

I want farm toys and a Santa toy.

Love, Zayden

Dear Santa,

I want Grave Digger and a semi and hot wheels.

Love, Zebediah

Dear Santa,

I want a robot dinosaur. It’s a t-rex. I want a rishing pole.

Love, Bradley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for our new toys. I want a candy bar. I want my own kitchen.

Love, Jaxton

Dear Santa,

I want a stegasaurus. I want Rubble.

Love, Serenity

Dear Santa,

I want a real puppy that is a baby. I hope you get other kids presents.

Love, Layla

Dear Santa,

I want a toy from Paw Patrol.

Love, Sam

Dear Santa,

I want a red race car. I want real chickens. I want a trail. I want papers to write on.

Love, Dhyan

Dear Santa,

I want doll stuff and a mask.

Love, Hailey

Dear Santa,

I want Batman.

Daddy buys Batman.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want an American Girl doll. I want a toy train.

Love, Olivia